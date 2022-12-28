How To Make Extra Money in 2023 and Still Be Happy

Kosamtu / Getty Images

It used to be that having one good job would be enough to make ends meet. But times are changing — most recent reports indicate wages are not keeping up with inflation. Per CNBC, even though people may see salary jumps and raises, two-thirds of Americans have said it’s not enough to account for the greater cost of living.

To help provide a financial buffer, many Americans have turned to side hustles. Zippia found that 45% of people in the U.S. had a side gig in 2022, spending roughly 13 hours a week with a secondary job and earning about $483 extra a month.

If you’re looking for ways to make some extra money in 2023 and want to find a side gig that will still make you happy, here are some tips.

Find a side hustle that won’t eat up all of your time

Check out GOBankingRates’ guide for 16 side gigs that don’t take up too much time. From starting a blog to taking on market research studies and providing tutoring services, there are a number of part-time jobs that can help bring in money without eating into your free time, which is a priority in maintaining happiness. No matter how many jobs you have, it’s important to have some semblance of work-life balance to avoid burnout.

Tap into your hobbies

Finding a job that makes you happy naturally would involve an activity that brings you joy. If you like animals, maybe it’s finding work as a dog walker, pet sitter or zoo worker. If you love art, maybe teaching part-time creative classes is more your thing. Think about what you love to do in your free time and then find a way to monetize that hobby.

Use your side gig to reach a goal

This method will bring you joy and a feeling of accomplishment by achieving a personal goal while still making money on the side. If you have long desired to clean out your closets, do so and sell your clothes online. If you want to get more toned and fit, apply for a part-time job at a gym or fitness studio — you’ll probably get some perks towards your own membership this way, too.

Try out a new job you wanted to consider for full-time work

If you were looking to change careers in 2023, this is a great way to give a new job a test ride while still making money in the process — and also make connections along the way. Maybe you always dreamed about being a copywriter in an ad agency. If so, start looking for temporary freelance work to see how it suits. Or, if you considered going back to school to get a law degree, try out an entry-level position at a law office to make sure it’s something you’d want to commit to.

Make passive money off space in your home

This is a no-brainer if you want to make extra money and have the assets. If you have a unique home that might work for a commercial or TV set, you can sign up with Set Scouter to provide info and photos that might appeal to location scouts. If you have a pool, there’s plenty of people looking to rent it out by the hour through the Swimply app. StoreAtMyHouse is another app that lets you rent out extra rooms (or your garage) as storage space for clients. Even your parking spot can be rented out via CurbFlip.

Set your own schedule with delivery and taxi services

Options like Lyft, Uber, Instacart, Grubhub and Uber Eats all rely on everyday people to make their services work around the clock. If you have some odd times to work an extra gig, you might consider signing up for one of these services.

