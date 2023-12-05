Extra patrols in response to shootings lead to several arrests in Willmar area

Dec. 4—WILLMAR

— Residents in the Willmar area may have noticed increased law enforcement presence through the first weekend in December.

According to a news release issued Monday by Detective Alex Anderson of the Willmar Police Department, extra patrols were conducted as part of collaborative effort with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Participating agencies included the

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office,

the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Violent Crimes Task Force and the

Minnesota State Patrol.

Anderson said the reason for the extra patrols was the increase in the number of reported assaults involving firearms and drive-by shootings within the city of Willmar.

"These extra efforts were done with the primary goal of helping curb future incidents, keeping our community safe, and gaining information on recent cases," he said.

The weekend enforcement wave resulted in 152 traffic stops, according to Anderson, leading to seven arrests for various drug crimes, impaired driving, license violations and other offenses.

Last month,

two drive-by shootings

were reported within the 600 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. Willmar police were alerted to a reported drive-by shooting in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, near the site where another shooting was reported on Nov. 18.

Police Chief Jim Felt said in earlier news releases about those shootings that both incidents resulted in occupied homes being struck multiple times. No injuries were reported in either case.

A juvenile party was also arrested in an unrelated matter within the same week for allegedly using a gun butt to strike an adult woman.

Police are still investigating both shootings.

Felt said anyone with information on the firearms and shooting incidents is asked to contact Willmar Police at 320-235-2244. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.