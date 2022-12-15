Extra patrols slated during National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization effort

Dec. 15—PRINCETON — Christmas and the New Year are times for travel and celebrations with family and friends, but local aw enforcement agencies are reminding party goers that it's also that time of year when there are more patrols watching for drunken drivers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program and local law enforcement to share the message about the dangers of impaired driving. More cases of driving under the influence are often seen during the holiday travel season.

"We usually have an uptick around the holidays," said Lt. Adam Ballard of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and the Coalfields Highway Safety Program. "You have more people out and about traveling whether they're coming in from out of state or getting together with family and friends locally."

The area's law enforcement agencies will have more officers out watching for DUI drivers and other motorists showing signs that they might be impaired.

"We have additional funding through the Highway Safety Office — not just for the sheriff's department — to have extra impaired driving patrols," Ballard said.

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol- impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. This is why the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program and local law enforcement is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.

Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable, but the responsibility in making that happen lies with drivers taking the initiative not to drive after they've been drinking or getting high, Ballard stated. Travel is often necessary during the holidays, but that is why as a community there needs to be a commitment from anyone who will be driving to stay sober.

The stakes are high, Ballard said. Being arrested and charged with a DUI offense can result in going to jail, losing driver's licenses, paying court costs, fines and attorney fees, and ultimately taking someone's life. Penalties vary depending on factors such as property damage, injuries and death.

In West Virginia, a charge of DUI causing death is a felony with a possible penalty of three to 15 years in prison, fines from $1,000 to $3,000, and having driver's licenses revoked by the Division of Motor Vehicles for 10 years, according to the State Code. A charge of DUI causing serious bodily injury, which is a felony, has a possible penalty of two to 10 years in prison, fines between $1,000 to $3,000, and having a driver's license revoked for five years.

There will be additional patrols out now through the end of the year arresting impaired drivers, Ballard reminded the public.

"Make plans early for a sober ride home, because once you get pulled over it's too late. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," he said.

