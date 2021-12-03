Extra police are at high school in Cary following rumors about a student bringing a gun

Extra police are at Green Hope High School in Cary on Friday following rumors about a student bringing a gun to the campus.

In a message sent Thursday night to parents, Green Hope Principal Camille Hedrick said the school had been made aware of various rumors about an unknown student and a gun. Hedrick said that an investigation is under way after contacting the Wake County school system’s security department and Cary Police.

“The Cary Police Department will be on campus tomorrow,” Hedrick said in the message. “If I receive additional updates regarding the investigation, I will send an update to all families immediately.”

Hedrick also urged parents and students who have any information about the source of the rumors or the situation to forward the information directly to her.

The Green Hope rumors come after a 15-year-old student was charged with murder for a shooting that killed four classmates at a Michigan high school on Tuesday.

Schools in Wake County, statewide and nationally have been dealing with rumors and hoax threats all school year. For instance, at least 60 Michigan schools have closed amid copycat threats circulated following Tuesday’s school shooting, The Detroit News reported.

“While this investigation is ongoing, I ask for your support in reminding your student to not share rumors and perpetuate fear on social media,” Hedrick said. “If they have concerns, they should speak directly with you, school administration or a trusted adult.”