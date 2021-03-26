WEB EXTRA: Satellite Images Show Ship Stuck iI Suez Canal

A 1,300-foot-long container ship is stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt after it ran aground on Tuesday (3/23). Satellite images from Thursday show the ship blocking the width of the canal, causing a backup of other supply ships in both directions.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Megaship blocks Suez Canal as workers scramble to refloat grounded vessel

    A giant container ship, almost as long as New York's Empire State Building is high, got stuck during a sandstorm in Egypt's Suez Canal, causing a traffic jam of cargo ships through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

  • People on TikTok are making memes and jokes about the massive cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal

    The Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, sparking TikTok memes and videos as the saga continues to unfold.

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • Efforts continue to float stuck container ship

    The Suez Canal Authority shared the latest update in their efforts to refloat this container ship in Egypt on March 25.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Erase Losses As Stocks Rise Into The Close

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points in today's stock market, while the major indexes all traded higher off their lows of the day.

  • The Dow Jones Led The Major Indices Thursday. Why?

    The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) rose by 0.65% at $326.19, gaining for the first time in three sessions, as fears surrounding 10-year yields momentarily subsided Thursday. Yields held steady around 1.62% late in Thursday’s trading session. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) ended higher by 0.56% at $389.70. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished lower by 0.17% at $311.33. Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Some of the leaders for the Dow Jones included the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO). Boeing was trading higher by more than 3% on reports the company may resume 787 jet deliveries this week. Laggards were borderline nonexistent, but among them were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). Elsewhere On The Street A job application handwritten by late Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs has sold for about $222,400 at auction in London. The single-page signed job application was filled out by Jobs in 1973. It is believed to have been penned down around the time Jobs dropped out ... Read More Nio (NYSE: NIO) sold the stamping line equipment that it had previously ordered to Tesla in order to maintain its capital chain during the most difficult period, the report quoted Nio’s CEO William Li as saying in a recent interview with Chinese media... Read More GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are up in a big way. Strength for both names is potentially related to continued retail investor interest and social media attention surrounding the stock... Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • Suez ship rescuers weigh time and tide with risk of tip or tear

    The Dutch emergency response team hired to free the vast ship blocking the Suez canal has pulled off some dramatic recoveries, including lifting Russia's Kursk nuclear submarine from the Barents Sea floor, but says this is one of the trickiest. Weighing 200,000 tonnes without cargo, the Ever Given is the heaviest vessel that Smit Salvage, a subsidiary of the Dutch marine services company Boskalis contracted in the rescue, has faced in its nearly 180-year history. With real-time emergency response crews across the globe, Smit Salvage has helped recover or salvage dozens of wrecks and free stranded cargo ships, ferries and tankers.

  • Disney heiress supports Sanders’ estate tax hike

    Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of animator Walt Disney and a member of a pro-tax group of millionaires, said she supported a proposal by Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders to raise the tax on inherited wealth.

  • Cargo ships taking the long way around Africa to avoid blocked Suez Canal risk pirate-infested waters

    The huge Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal has other vessels weighing the perilous decision of whether to take the long way around Africa instead.

  • An excavator is trying to help free a ship stuck in the Suez Canal, but a photo shows how hard that'll be

    The Ever Given, a massive shipping container, got stuck in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, and it could take weeks for it to be moved.

  • Satisfying shower door gets shattered

    This is oddly satisfying 😍

  • Efforts to Refloat Container Ship Continue Into the Night as Impact of Suez Blockage Grows

    Efforts to refloat the container ship blocking the Suez Canal continued into the night of March 25-26, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.The authority published this footage showing the dredger Mashhour being used to dislodge the ship. In a statement, the SCA said they aimed to remove 15,000 to 20,000 cubic metres of sand from around the bow of the ship.The owner of the ship said they aimed to dislodge the ship by Saturday, according to Nikkei Asia.The Suez Canal Authority said the container ship Ever Given, sailing under the flag of Panama, ran aground as visibility decreased due to a dust storm on March 23. The 400-meter-long ship had a total tonnage of 224,000 tons and was passing through the canal on its journey from China to Rotterdam, the authority said. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • Check out Twitter users’ amusing suggestions for clearing the Suez Canal

    The container ship blocking a crucial Middle Eastern trade route has flooded social media with memes

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • New satellite images show close up of Ever Given wedged in place

    Newly released satellite images are showing the full scope of the predicament the container ship Ever Given has set before the world stage. The 1,312-foot-long ship was shown with its bow wedged into the western bank at a diagonal across the roughly 656-foot-wide Suez Canal, choking off a crucial maritime trade route in new satellite images released Friday by Maxar Images. The Ever Given towered over several tug boats that lined its port side, and dredging operations continue to try and help remove sand from around the ship's lodged bow. Dredgers had halted efforts to remove the sand from around the bow and tugboats were preparing another attempt at towing the massive ship, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement Friday night, local time. Previous attempts with tugboats have been unsuccessful, and an earlier attempt Friday to free the boat failed, according to The Associated Press. "It's a complex technical operation" that will require several attempts to free the vessel, Rabei said in a statement about their efforts. About 12% of world trade operates through the canal, though concerns are growing over the impact the maritime traffic jam could have on the cost of goods. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Workers are racing against the clock in an endeavor that is costing the world economy an estimated $400 million in delayed goods for every hour the waterway remains blocked, according to shipping data and news company Lloyd's List. The London-based shipping-news journal estimated that the value of cargo goods passing through the canal every day to be roughly around $9.7 billion -- westbound traffic valuing $5.1 billion daily and eastbound traffic valuing $4.5 billion daily. The vessel has been stuck since Tuesday, March 23, on its way from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it reportedly ran aground amid a severe dust storm that caused high winds and poor visibility in the canal. Capt. Nick Sloane, a maritime salvage expert, told the AP that the job could take up to a week. The job of dislodging the ship had fallen to SMIT Salvage BV, one of the largest salvage companies in the world that provides marine emergency response, wreck removal operations and environmental care services. With high tide expected to come around Sunday or Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist John Gresiak said dry and mostly clear weather could be expected in the area over the next several days as efforts to free the Ever Given continue. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Politics latest news: EU will not be 'blackmailed' over UK vaccine supplies, says French minister

    James Crisp: EU has a loaded gun on the negotiating table, but it won't pull the trigger Exclusive: Covid passport checks could be needed to go to work Alex Salmond returns to politics to lead new pro-independence Alba Party Coronavirus latest news: Rate of infections no longer falling in England, says ONS Iain Duncan Smith sanctioned by China for Uighur criticism Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial France’s foreign minister has said the EU will not be “blackmailed” by the UK on Covid vaccines. Speaking after President Macron’s failed gambit to block exports of the vaccine, Jean-Yves Le Drian said Europe would not “pay the price” for the UK’s decision to prioritise the number of people getting a first dose “knowing there will be problems with the second one”. "You can't be playing like this, a bit of blackmail, just because you hurried to get people vaccinated with a first shot, and now you're a bit handicapped because you don't have the second one," he told France Info radio. "The UK is proud to have vaccinated many people with the first dose, but they will have a problem with the second dose,” he added. "We are fully vaccinated with two doses, not one. Today we have the same number of fully vaccinated people in France and the United Kingdom." Ahead of this week's summit Ursula von der Leyen told European Union leaders that Britain is dependent on vaccine supplies from the EU to complete the second phase of its vaccination rollout. However Dr Sarah Schiffling, senior lecturer in supply chain management at Liverpool John Moores University, said the UK is "not that dependent on the EU" for vaccine supplies. A Government spokesman said: "We're on track to meet our vaccination targets and everyone will get their second dose within 12 weeks of their first." Follow the latest updates below.