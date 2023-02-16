Extra security added for synagogues after two Jewish men shot in Pico-Robertson in two days

The Young Israel of Century City synagogue, seen in 2020, is on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Department will provide increased security around Jewish institutions across the city after the shootings of two men outside synagogues in Pico-Robertson over two days, community leaders say.

"These attacks against members of our Jewish community are unacceptable," Mayor Karen Bass said in a tweet.

Jeffrey I. Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, said both victims were assaulted with deadly weapons while leaving houses of worship.

"While at this time there is no indication that either incident is a hate crime," the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a Twitter post, the LAPD would be "increasing patrols in areas where our community is located."

The federation said that the first shooting occurred Wednesday near the intersection of Shenandoah and Cashio streets, and that the victim survived. The second shooting took place Thursday morning near Pickford and South Bedford streets, about two blocks away, according to the federation.

The first shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday when a man in his 40s was shot in the back while walking to his vehicle, said Police Lt. Park, a spokesperson for the LAPD who declined to give his first name.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when a male victim was walking home and was shot in the arm, Park said. Both victims are alive and described seeing male shooting suspects, he said. The second victim "said he saw a sedan but doesn't know the make or model," according to Park.

Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky, whose district includes Pico-Robertson, said she was concerned by the shootings, which coincide with "a rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months." She also said there would be "heightened deployment around all Jewish institutions citywide."

Park said that he was unaware of any increased patrol, but that such activity is "not uncommon" when a possible hate crime happens. Law enforcement is "investigating to see if the shootings are related," Park said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.