Extra security at Raleigh high school Thursday after students get threatening message

Extra law enforcement is at Enloe High School in Raleigh on Thursday following a threat being made against the school.

In a message sent to Enloe families, the school said some students received a threatening message via Airdrop on their devices during dismissal Wednesday. Raleigh Police and Wake County school security are investigating the threat.

“While this appears to be a hoax threat, we are continuing to investigate to determine the parties responsible for making it,” the school said Wednesday night. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow.

“As with all threats, we will ask law enforcement and the courts to prosecute those responsible for committing this crime.”

The school warned that making a hoax threat has serious consequences, including criminal prosecution and suspension from school.

On Wednesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition against a teenager who is accused of making threats that led to Zebulon Middle School being locked down last week.

The Enloe threat comes amid a string of threats made against Wake County schools over the past week that have led to campus lockdowns. Wake County school leaders have asked for the public’s help in stopping the threats and keeping guns out of the hands of students.