Extra Time: Aaron Rodgers practices; Mayor Adams talks mental health
Aaron Rodgers is one step closer to completing his rehabilitation after being cleared to practice on Wednesday.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
Amazon Web Services is live in Las Vegas for its AWS re:Invent event, which kicked off November 27 and runs until December 1. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote set the tone for the event, making it clear that AWS is in a position to defend its longstanding lead, and it's deploying AI tools and services to continue being the top large cloud provider in the market.
With Drake Maye almost certainly moving on to the NFL, North Carolina already has his potential replacement lined up.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
JPMorgan believes the calls for a consumer slowdown will come to fruition in 2024 and halt the current stock market rally.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
Several regional Fed presidents offered differing views Wednesday on whether rate increases are still on the table as investors continue to bet the central bank is done hiking.
The Tesla Cybertruck, the first of which will be delivered Thursday four years after its debut, is loved and loathed. The Cybertruck could be Tesla's magnum opus or its albatross. The next important step on this precarious journey begins at 2 p.m. CT November 30, when Tesla is expected to deliver the first of its long-awaited Cybertrucks to patient customers.
We're heading into the second month of the season — so it might be time to make some tough roster cuts.
Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for December, and it’s a doozy. A trio of interesting games are about to drop, including the gorgeous open-world exploration game Sable and the cleaning-based tour de force Powerwash Simulator, along with Lego 2K Drive.
GM chair and CEO Mary Barra talks with Yahoo Finance about the road ahead after the UAW contract deal.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Apple's and Google's move into smart augmented reality several years ago, creating ways for people to use their smartphone cameras to identify everyday objects to interact with them, put the technology on the map with everyday consumers and gave a way for businesses to build new experiences to cater to them. Squint is one of the startups capitalizing on this concept with what founder and CEO Devin Bhushan describes as "a platform that connects people with the right information at the right time." Squint to date has picked up a number of large enterprise customers who use it to manage workflows in factories and other industrial settings, including Volvo, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive, Michelin and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.