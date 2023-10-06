Extra Time: Who could be the next House Speaker?
The House of Representatives is in a virtual state of paralysis following the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.
The House of Representatives is in a virtual state of paralysis following the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
American politics has been sliding into crisis and dysfunction for more than a decade, and the total breakdown in the House over Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as speaker is only the latest chapter in a longer story.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
The Washington senator with three decades of service is behind only Vice President Kamala Harris in the chain of succession.
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
"TikTok has us all believing in our twenties that we are an absolute failure if we don't move out before we're 25 ... I'm done with that narrative."
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
New York City-based tattoo artist Chris Jang walks us through their morning routine of opening up their parlor Black Fish Tattoo for the day following a late night. The post Step inside the morning routine of a NYC tattoo artist (who works until 3 a.m.!) appeared first on In The Know.
The next-generation Nissan Armada, known overseas as the Patrol, is testing on U.S. soil. Expect a bigger SUV with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.