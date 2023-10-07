Extra Time: NYC braces for another soaking, teen stabbed on MTA bus
This weekend's storm is not expected to be as bad as last week, but many are on high alert after torrential rain flooded roads, subways and basements.
This weekend's storm is not expected to be as bad as last week, but many are on high alert after torrential rain flooded roads, subways and basements.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Rain, snow and ice are no match for these sturdy shoes, which have kept me from wiping out on wet surfaces for the past decade.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
"Who are you to determine whether or not an apology or whatever is satisfactory to a group of people that you do not belong to, who are the people who are offended?" The post Resurfaced 10-year-old racist tweets from beloved influencer couple prompt conversation about holding creators accountable appeared first on In The Know.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
I love a cozy home!
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.