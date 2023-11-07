Extra Time: Trump testifies in fraud trial

TechCrunch

Element, the company and core developer behind the decentralized communication protocol known as Matrix, has announced a notable license change that will make the open source project just that little bit less appealing for companies looking to build on top of it. The London-based company revealed that the core Matrix server, Synapse, its alternative server implementation Dendrite and various related server-side projects such as the Sydent identity server are all transitioning from the permissive Apache 2.0 license to the Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3.