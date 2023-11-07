Extra Time: Trump testifies in fraud trial
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
and his company are accused of valuing Trump-owned properties higher than their true worth.
and his company are accused of valuing Trump-owned properties higher than their true worth.
Politics is always rich fodder for late-night hosts, but the angst of a second Trump presidency makes for comedy gold.
Former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in the $250 million financial fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that will decide the penalties Trump, his two eldest sons and their family business must pay after being found liable for years of deceptive business practices.
Even though he faces 91 indictments across four separate criminal cases, Donald Trump remains conservatives’ prohibitive favorite for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Xbox has teamed up with a startup called Inworld AI to create a generative AI toolset that developers can use to create games.
In its latest earnings report from March to September 2023, Nintendo has revealed that it sold 19.5 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released in May.
GM's autonomous vehicle Cruise division may have kept its vehicles on the streets even though it knew they had problems recognizing children.
OpenAI held its first developer event on Monday and it was action-packed. The AI company unveiled the GPT-4 Turbo — an improved version of the popular GPT-4 model — at its developer event. Open AI said the new Turbo model comes in two versions: one for just text analysis and the other for understanding both text and images.
Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all hands meeting Monday. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with sources who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.
WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection. The office space rental company has struggled as millions more people have opted to work from home over the last few years.
A prominent choreographer's lawsuit against Fortnite maker Epic Games is back on after the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to throw the case out last year. Kyle Hanagami sued Epic last year, accusing the company of stealing his choreography for one of Fortnite's in-game emote. Hanagami has crafted hit dance routines for Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and an array of K-Pop stars, among other major names in music.
If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this.
A trial to settle the antitrust claims of "Fortnite" creator Epic Games starts in San Francisco while Google also faces off against the US government in Washington, D.C.
Bank of America says there's not much upside to Paramount stock, barring M&A.
Concerns over stalling EV demand is sending the price of lithium lower, hitting producers of the component used inside EV batteries.
Microsoft is adding a bunch of generative AI-powered features to Windows 11. Here are some pointers on how to use the AI features in Paint, Clipchamp, Snipping Tool and Photos.
Element, the company and core developer behind the decentralized communication protocol known as Matrix, has announced a notable license change that will make the open source project just that little bit less appealing for companies looking to build on top of it. The London-based company revealed that the core Matrix server, Synapse, its alternative server implementation Dendrite and various related server-side projects such as the Sydent identity server are all transitioning from the permissive Apache 2.0 license to the Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3.
The e-MTB concept has hardcore equipment and certainly looks the part of legitimate off-road bike, but there's no word on if it will make it to production.
Between open source and cloud-hosted, more proprietary solutions, there's an abundance of AI-powered code-generating tools to choose from. Today, the company announced that its code-generating tool available through AWS, Amazon CodeWhisperer, has been "optimized" to provide "enhanced" suggestions for app development on MongoDB, the open source database management program. Now, CodeWhisperer can provide better MongoDB-related code recommendations that reflect best practices, Amazon says -- enabling developers to prototype more quickly.
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, launches Grok the chatbot, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud, Washington DC pilots free AirTags scheme to tackle car theft.
Google announced in October the new real-time app scanning feature built into Google Play Protect that the company says can help catch malicious or fake sideloaded apps installed from outside the app store. Google said this Play Protect feature now recommends a real-time app scan for any new app that has never been scanned before.