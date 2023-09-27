Extra Yards for Teachers Week

TechCrunch

The Found team recorded this episode live from TechCrunch Disrupt. Hosts Dom-Madori Davis and Becca Szkutak sat down with Window Snyder, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry who has dedicated her decades-long career to ensuring the internet and our devices are secure. Snyder talked about why after years of working at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Fastly and Square now was the right time to launch her startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe.