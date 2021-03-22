Extradited North Korean appears in U.S. court over money laundering

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A North Korean citizen accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions over his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia.

The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, a businessman it said was affiliated North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States.

It said Mun appeared in federal court in Washington, where he was indicted in May 2019 on six counts of money laundering, including conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mun was arrested in Malaysia in 2019 after the United States accused him of laundering funds through front companies and issuing fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to North Korea. He denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated.

North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the extradition.

It called it a "nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime" by Malaysian authorities, who had "offered our citizen as a sacrifice of the U.S. hostile move in defiance of the acknowledged international laws."

North Korea warned that Washington, "the backstage manipulator and main culprit of this incident," would be "made to pay a due price."

John Demers, U.S. assistant attorney general for national security, said Mun's actions were aimed at evading both U.S. and U.N. sanctions.

"We will continue to use the long reach of our laws to protect the American people from sanctions evasion and other national security threats," he said in a statement.

Alan Kohler, assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division, said bringing overseas defendants to justice was one of the division's biggest challenges, especially in the case of North Korea.

"We hope he will be the first of many," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the Biden administration will complete a review of U.S. policy toward North Korea in the next few weeks.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy

    President Joe Biden's administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those that emerged Monday showing immigrant children in U.S. custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions. Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis. Officials barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained.

  • North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

    A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition.

  • Roman Abramovich launches defamation proceedings over Putin’s People book

    Abramovich has filed a defamation suit against both publishers HarperCollins and author Catherine Belton.

  • Man Who Says He Killed 16 People Now Linked To 5 Deaths, Official Confirms

    Sean Lannon is the primary suspect in the killing of his ex-wife and three others found in a car in New Mexico.

  • Residents Evacuate as Parts of Sydney Hit by Worst Flooding in Decades

    Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate parts of western Sydney due to flooding after what New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described as a “one-in-50-year” weather event.This footage, by Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer, shows wooden debris flowing down the Nepean River after the heavy rain.The New South Wales weather service warned that the flood situation across the state remained “dangerous and volatile” on March 21, with flooding in some areas forecast to worsen.Berejiklian said 13 evacuation centers have been set up across the state, including in the mid-north coast, Hunter Valley, and parts of Richmond and Hawkesbury. Credit: Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer via Storyful

  • LaMelo Ball likely to miss 43% of season, but there’s no doubt who rookie of the year is

    Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball will likely miss the rest of the NBA season with a broken wrist suffered Saturday, but may have already locked up a coveted NBA award.

  • Russia's top diplomat starts China visit with call to reduce U.S. dollar use

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a visit to China on Monday with a call for Moscow and Beijing to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems to push back against what he called the West's ideological agenda. Lavrov, on a two-day visit to China, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at a time when both countries' ties with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are badly strained. U.S. and Chinese officials on Friday concluded what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, while Russia's ambassador arrived back in Moscow on Sunday for consultations after Biden said he believed President Vladimir Putin was a killer.

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • In photos: Thousands evacuated in Australia as flood threat worsens amid relentless heavy rains

    Some 18,000 people have been evacuated and authorities plan to evacuate thousands more, as heavy rains and flooding continued to pummel parts of Australia's east coast.The big picture: Rain has been falling across New South Wales, including state capital Sydney, and southeast Queensland since last Thursday, triggering flash flooding in many places. A natural disaster was declared in 16 areas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament Monday, "Rains are expected for at least the next 24 and 48 hours."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Many areas across #NSW currently resemble an inland sea. Once the rain stops & the water begins to reside, there will be a massive combined effort to clean up. However until that happens, listen to warnings, follow the @NSWSES advice, look out for family, friends & neighbours. pic.twitter.com/vhDqxkw40E— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 22, 2021 A worker beside a main road inundated by floodwaters in the Richmond suburb of Sydney on March 22. Emergency services have conducted at least 500 rescues. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images The overflowing banks of Sydney's Parramatta River March 22. It's the worst flooding in the region for 60 years. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Heavy flooding in McGraths Hill, Sydney, March 22. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters, "I don't know any time in state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions ... in the middle of a pandemic." Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images A road is made impassable by recent rainfall on March 22, 2021 in Byron Bay, NSW, near the Queensland border. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Flooded farmland between near Lennox Head, NSW, near the state border with Queensland, on March 22. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Surfers take to the water during heavy rains in Byron Bay on March 21. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty ImagesCamden Head on the Camden Haven River after 889 mm of rain at Comboyne since Thursday morning. Credit Lee HartshornePosted by Mid North Coast NSW SES on Sunday, March 21, 2021Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater crews conducted six rescues in south-east Queensland overnight, including four...Posted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES on Sunday, March 21, 2021COW RESCUED AMID NSW FLOODS Surf Lifesavers have rescued a cow that was washed away in floods near Taree. It was a...Posted by 10 News First on Saturday, March 20, 2021More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general

    Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said. The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the installation, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • Australia poised for inquiry into veteran suicide, PM says

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks set to announce a Royal Commission to examine veteran suicides, after a government backbench revolt over delays in establishing an inquiry. Morrison last year said his government would appoint a permanent national commissioner to investigate suicides among current and former military personnel amid rising public anger over the issue. After widespread criticism over delays in implementing the scheme, Australia's Senate last week proposed a Royal Commission be established, the most powerful inquiry in Australia, with several ruling backbench lawmakers saying they would support it in a parliamentary vote expected this week.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • The weight lifting rep range rule is a myth - here's how you should work out to build muscle and strength

    Traditional gym lore says sets of 3-7 reps build strength, 8-12 builds muscle, and 12+ is endurance training or "toning." But this isn't true.

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.