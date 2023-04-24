Extradition of crypto fugitive Do Kwon delayed after forgery charge in Montenegro

[Source]

Cryptocurrency fugitive Do Kwon and his associate have been indicted for forgery in Montenegro, effectively delaying their extradition to South Korea.

Kwon, 31, and his associate, Han Chang-joon, were accused of forging personal documents. Montenegro prosecutors have also requested to extend the detention of Kwon, whose full name is Kwon Do-hyung, and Han in the Balkan country, a prosecutor’s office official from the country’s capital of Podgorica confirmed in an email to Bloomberg.

Although the request to extend their detention has been sent, a Montenegro court still needs to decide if the request will be granted.

Under the Balkan country’s law, those caught forging personal documents could face a maximum prison sentence of five years, Montenegro Justice Minister Marko Kovac said, Korea Times reported.

More from NextShark: Burglar pulls off $250,000 Pokémon heist of Minnesota shop after smashing through a wall

However, those imprisoned for document forgery reportedly usually only serve up to six months in prison.

Kwon was arrested at Podgorica Airport in Montenegro on March 23, nearly a year after he went into hiding following the nosedive crash of his now-defunct cryptocurrency TerraUSD and its sister coin, Luna, in May 2022.

Investors around the world lost approximately $42 billion upon the collapse of the two cryptocurrencies.

More from NextShark: 10-year-old boy arrested in China for choking his grandmother to death

Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform Labs, became an international fugitive after Interpol issued a red notice on him in September 2022, shortly after the South Korean court issued an arrest warrant on him.

South Korean prosecutors had been chasing after Kwon for months, a trail that led them to Serbia in December 2022.

Besides South Korea, the United States is also seeking to extradite Kwon.

More from NextShark: Violent ‘Hunter x Hunter’-inspired gang from Moscow now terrorizing Ukraine

He currently faces securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy charges in the U.S.

Story continues

On Friday, Kwon's lawyers filed a motion to drop all charges against the defunct cryptocurrency co-founder.

More from NextShark: 'Torrance Karen' Freed on $1 Bail After Being Arrested on Battery Charge