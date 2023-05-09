Extradition hearing scheduled for McDowell County murder suspect Kenneth Alan Stout

May 9—WELCH — A man facing a first-degree murder charge relating to the death of a McDowell County woman is scheduled today for an extradition hearing in a North Carolina court.

Kenneth Alan Stout, 63, is wanted for the murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found April 1 in a vehicle along Beartown Branch Road in McDowell County.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMC) and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia was offering a $15,000 for information leading to Stout's arrest.

Stout was apprehended May 6 after an off-duty deputy sheriff in New Hanover County, NC saw a man matching Stout's description and contacted USMS personnel and local law enforcement. As law enforcement attempted to make contact with Stout, he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Stout was taken into custody, according to the USMC.

Stout is currently incarcerated in North Carolina and waiting for extradition back to West Virginia. Criminal charges in North Carolina are also pending.

"He has an extradition hearing in North Carolina (today) to see whether he waives or wants to challenge extradition," McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said Monday.

The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF), the U.S. Marshals Service — Eastern District of Tennessee and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy said previously that Stout has an extensive criminal history in both McDowell County and Mercer County on domestic-related charges.

Muncy stated that Stout and Baker once had a domestic relationship. Stout was not living in McDowell County at the time of Baker's death. Muncy will be waiting to learn the results of today's extradition hearing.

"If he waives, he will be brought back ASAP (As Soon As Possible)," Muncy said Monday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

