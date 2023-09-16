'Extraordinarily difficult': Mayor Joe Hogsett requests privacy after wife files for divorce

Mayor Joe Hogsett's wife, Stephanie Hogsett, filed for divorce in Johnson County Superior Court on Sept. 8, according to court records.

The couple has been married for 13 years, according to reporting from the Greensburg Daily News, and have a blended family of three adult children.

In a statement, Hogsett said the two were parting ways "after many years of partnership."

"Like so many families in Indianapolis, the last few years have been trying in ways that neither of us could have imagined, and the demands of life in public service have been felt not only by Steph and me, but by every member of our family," Hogsett said in the statement. "Our focus will remain on supporting our three children, and for their sake, we would simply request privacy and respect during these extraordinarily difficult times.”

Hogsett is running for reelection for mayor of Indianapolis against Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve. The election is Nov. 7.

Contact Claire Rafford at 317-617-3402 or crafford@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's wife files for divorce