‘An extraordinarily unnecessary tragedy:’ York man to serve 7 to 14 years in cousin’s murder

Regina Dawson collapsed at the table on Wednesday in the York County Judicial Center and wiped back tears as she pleaded with the judge to show leniency toward her nephew.

Dawson said her son, Solomon Moore, and nephew, Devon Moore, were inseparable. They were more like brothers than cousins. And they were not raised to be bad people.

On Oct. 25, 2019, Devon Moore, who was armed with a handgun, and Solomon Moore approached Marvin Butler on West King Street near South Hartley Street in York. That’s when a shootout erupted.

Prosecutors argued that while there was no direct or circumstantial evidence that Devon Moore fired the fatal shot, he set off a chain of events that resulted in his cousin’s death. And a York County jury took about three hours to agree.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair, it’s not fair!” Dawson said through sobs, repeatedly describing her nephew as a good person. “Please!”

Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness on Wednesday sentenced Devon Moore, 28, of York, on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder to seven to 14 years in prison in the killing of his cousin, Solomon, on Oct. 25, 2019.

During his time on the bench, Ness noted that he’s routinely sentenced people convicted of third-degree murder to 20 to 40 years in prison.

“This was an extraordinarily unnecessary tragedy,” Ness said. “And whatever provoked it is beyond anyone’s explanation.”

Ness said he was discouraged that Devon Moore cannot accept that he played a role in his cousin’s death. He was 31.

“He played a role in that death,” Ness said. “And the jury agreed he played a role in that death.”

Though Devon Moore has a license to carry a concealed firearm, the judge said, “it’s not a license to kill.”

Butler, 31, of York, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm for a sentence of eight to 20 years in prison.

Earlier in the hearing, Leticia Moore, Devon Moore’s mother, described her son as a wonderful child, father and nephew.

She said the last several years have been tough for her and her sister.

“Please, just have mercy on my son,” Leticia Moore said. “I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to speak.”

Ron Gross, Devon Moore’s attorney, asked the judge to throw out the charges of third-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder for insufficient evidence.

Ness held off making a ruling and directed him to file a post-sentence motion.

Gross later argued that his client had no prior criminal record and spent a lengthy period on supervised bail with an electronic monitor without any issues.

Despite growing up in a single-parent home in the Bronx, New York, and dropping out of high school, Devon Moore “essentially defied the odds.” He built up his own logistics business, Gross said.

“Your honor, this is a unique case, unique circumstances,” Gross said. “I would ask for a very mitigated sentence for him.”

He proposed a yearslong period of house arrest. Gross also asked the judge to give his client credit for the time that he spent out on supervised bail toward his sentence.

Candles, flowers and messages mark the area where Solomon Moore, 31, of York, was gunned down in York on Oct. 25, 2019.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Lewis Reagan said he concurred with almost everything in Gross' argument — though he did not feel that the sentence should entirely consist of house arrest.

“The victims clearly do not want to see a harsh punishment for the defendant,” Reagan said.

At the same time, Reagan said, prosecutors worked hard to extend a fair plea agreement. Devon Moore rejected an offer to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter with no agreement in place on the punishment.

Besides losing his cousin, Devon Moore was shot during the gunfight. He walked from the holding cell into the courtroom using a cane.

Though Devon Moore was also a victim in the case, Reagan said, he was not “simply an innocent bystander.”

Devon Moore will receive credit for the 227 days that he’s spent in York County Prison.

