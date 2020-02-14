'Extraordinary' 5-year-old boy saves his sister, alerts family to Georgia house fire

A 5-year-old Georgia boy is being honored Friday for helping save his entire family from a fire that destroyed their house, firefighters said.

Noah Woods woke up to flames in his bedroom on Sunday, the Bartow County Fire Department said on Facebook, and located the only exit: a window.

Then he picked up his 2-year-old sister and escaped out the window with the family dog. He ran next door to wake up his uncle, who then alerted the other six family members, the department said.

"I picked Lily up, got to the window with Lily, got the dog and got out," Noah told local station WSB-TV. "That's it."

Everyone survived and the majority received treatment for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

"We've seen children alert their families before," Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison told CNN. "But for a 5-year-old to be alert enough to do this . . . that's pretty extraordinary."

This photo from the Bartow County Fire Department in Georgia shows Noah Woods, 5, who is credited for saving his family from a house fire on Feb. 9, 2020. More

Noah's grandfather, David Woods, started a GoFundMe to raise money to rebuild the home because the fire left it uninhabitable. An overloaded electrical circuit in Noah's bedroom started the blaze, Jamison told CNN. The family plans to stay at a motel or rent a small house in the meantime, Woods said.

"We thank God for our Noah and his heroic actions," Woods wrote. "By the grace of God, all nine of our loved ones were able to get out of our home. If it wasn't for Noah, we may not be here today."

The fire department plans to present the boy with a lifesaving award and recognize him as an honorary county firefighter on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boy saves sister from house fire, alerts his Georgia family