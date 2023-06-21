The extraordinary debt on our shoulders

Jeremy Hunt

Among the flurry of grim economic statistics published by the Office for National Statistics, two stood out. The underlying “core” inflation rate, with energy and food prices removed, is still on the rise with the likely consequence of another increase in interest rates to be announced today by the Bank of England. Some economists now expect a 0.5 percentage point rise, which would risk pushing the economy into recession. Just as startling, if not more so, was the news that the national debt is now more than 100 per cent of GDP for the first time since 1961, when the country was still recovering from the extra spending occasioned by the Second World War. In cash terms, it stands at £2.6 trillion.

To some extent, this is another baleful legacy of the pandemic lockdowns when huge sums were spent on sustaining employment while the economy was placed in a deep freeze. The benefits bill is soaring because increases in pensions, universal credit and child benefit payments were linked this year to inflation.

This all has considerable fiscal and political ramifications. A failure to get on top of debt despite the austerity programme in the 2010s means that lenders will continue to demand a higher price to lend to the UK and the cost of servicing the debt will soar. The politics are problematic for the Government to say the least. Cutting debt was one of Rishi Sunak’s five pledges, along with halving inflation, neither of which looks likely to be achieved by the end of the year. The rise in borrowing costs also makes it far harder for Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to cut taxes ahead of an election next year.

It is said that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) would have to raise its forecast for interest payments by almost £40 billion in 2024-25 alone if it were to base estimates on the current bond yields and interest rate expectations.

Under 13 years of Conservative government there has been no serious, sustained attempt to tackle the spending side of the balance sheet. The long-term consequences of continued upward pressure on social spending are truly stupefying. OBR projections show public sector net debt reaching 283 per cent of GDP in 2067-68 because of demographic change and a worsening of the so-called “old-age dependency ratio”.

To short-termist politicians that is an inordinately long way off; but efforts to change the balance of the economy need to begin now.

