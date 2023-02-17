The Extraordinary Exit of the Women of Silicon Valley

2
Emily Chang
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The resignation of YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki after 25 years at Google is another example of an unsettling trend in Silicon Valley: High profile women are heading for the exits.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Just this week, Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Business Officer Marne Levine stepped down after 12 years at the social media juggernaut. Last year, Sheryl Sandberg left her role as chief operating officer of Meta.

To be sure, powerful female figures remain in tech, but they tend to have a lower public profile. Safra Catz, chief executive officer of Oracle Corp. rarely gives interviews. Susan Li, Meta’s chief financial officer has yet to give an interview, though she was just promoted to the role last November. Lisa Jackson is one of five women on Apple’s leadership team, compared with 13 men. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su, who now speaks frequently with the press around company earnings reports and launches, is a notable exception.

Every company and every woman has their own story, but it’s no secret the pandemic was especially hard on women. By some estimates, some 2 million women left or lost their jobs between February 2020 and January 2022, while the number of men in the workforce remained about the same. Women leaders are also switching jobs at record rates according to a study by Lean In and McKinsey. In Silicon Valley, they are leaving their jobs, period.

Wojcicki spent nine years at the helm of YouTube, an incredibly long run for any chief executive in Silicon Valley, especially a non-founder. During her time as YouTube CEO, she grew revenue to $29 billion and active users to well over 2.5 billion. Before that, she helped create and nurture Google’s now dominant advertising business.

Wojcicki vows she’s leaving her job but not disappearing entirely. “I’m committed to continuing to support women in tech in my next chapter,” she wrote in an email “I’m committed to mentoring women leaders and CEOs and investing in women-founded and led companies!”

But she’s clearly taking a big step aside. Wojcicki’s name was always the first to be floated in talks about who might succeed Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai. Now that seems unlikely. Other prominent women who’ve left top tech jobs and receded from the spotlight include former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, former HP and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty. All were targeted with ferocious criticism for their job performance that at times could feel overly personal.

To many women in tech, it’s a concerning trend. “We have to figure out how to identify and support the next generation of women and minority leaders and make sure they don’t get discouraged,” says Aileen Lee, the founder of Cowboy Ventures, who is also a founding member of All Raise, a nonprofit aimed at getting more women into tech investing and entrepreneurship. “In this downturn, as companies are shedding rank and file, they are going to be increasingly lonely. It’s truly hard being the only. There’s an extra toll you take carrying that weight around your shoulders.”

For Sandberg, the bigger problem is there just aren’t enough women in top tech jobs. “The issue is not women leaving,” said Sandberg, who joined the Google ads division in 2001, when Wojcicki was running it. “The issue is that there are so few of us in the first place. No one writes articles that men are leaving senior jobs. People leave senior jobs all the time. But because there are so few women in senior leadership it is more remarkable when that happens. We have to make the extraordinary ordinary.”

Wojcicki says she left her role for personal reasons. In her blog post, she said she is starting a new chapter focused on her family, health and passion projects. She is also mother to five children and has always been open about sharing her experience juggling the demands of her job with motherhood.

By any measure, she accomplished a lot. Some of the big ideas hatched under Wojcicki’s tenure at YouTube include launching YouTube TV, Premium and Shorts, cultivating a new generation of creators and crafting critical new policies around hate and misinformation. She also oversaw a video site that struggled with such toxicity, especially during the pandemic. Still, it’s an extraordinary legacy — and should serve as a rallying cry for more women leaders in technology, as well.

(Corrects spelling of Ginni Rometty in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Warns US That Rising Tensions Could Jeopardize Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- China questioned whether the US genuinely seeks to repair ties damaged by the dispute over a balloon just as the two nations’ top diplomats head to a security conference in Germany, where they may have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to

  • Microsoft Bing chatbot professes love for journalist and dreams of stealing nuclear codes

    An artificial intelligence chatbot designed by Microsoft has encouraged a user to end his marriage, claimed to have spied on its creators and described dark fantasies of stealing nuclear codes amid fears that it is becoming unhinged.

  • Elon Musk expected to announce Twitter successor towards end of 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk will announce his Twitter successor towards the end of the year.

  • Tesla Stock Falls After Recalling 362,000 Vehicles For Full Self-Driving Flaws

    The NHTSA said the EV giant is recalling vehicles for Full Self-Driving flaws that can cause crashes.

  • Philippine Antitrust Agency Probes Onion Cartel Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Competition Commission is probing lawmakers’ allegations that cartel activity may be behind the recent surge in onion prices, warning of steep fines and jail time.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Cha

  • Here's how JD Vance twisted and turned his way from humble Rust Belt beginnings into becoming a Yale-educated, best-selling author, and senator at 38

    Last November, JD Vance was elected to the Senate after a heated Republican primary against Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio.

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Steps Down, Says 'Time Is Right For Me'

    On Thursday, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that she's stepping down. Chief product officer Neal Mohan will lead as the SVP and new head of YouTube. Susan Wojcicki announced her departure to YouTube employees in a note. She also has a long history with Google itself. Her parents owned the garage from which the company was originally started, and she was its 16th employee. Wojcicki joined YouTube as the CEO in 2014. "Today, after nearly 25 years here

  • Indian officials search BBC offices for second straight day

    India’s tax officials searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day on Wednesday questioning staff about the organization's business operations in the country, some staff members said. BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday night, said staff who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media. The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.K.

  • Fed's Mester saw 'compelling' case for 0.50% rate hike this month

    Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Thursday there was a "compelling" case earlier this month for the central bank to be more aggressive in raising interest rates as inflation remains stubbornly high.

  • Raoul Pal says AI could become the 'biggest bubble of all time': Morning Brief

    How AI could usher an enormous global deflationary shock.

  • Indian officials end 3-day probe of BBC, alleging tax dodge

    India’s tax officials on Thursday left the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai after searching them for three days seeking information about the organization’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion. Television images showed tax officials leaving in cars after spending nearly 60 hours at the BBC office in New Delhi. "The BBC is a trusted, independent media organization and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favor," it said.

  • China Poised to Appoint New Chiefs at Banking, Market Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- China is poised to name regulatory veterans known for their strict campaigns against financial wrongdoing as new chiefs of the country’s banking and securities watchdogs, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash Risk

  • Nikki Haley ‘isn’t in her prime’? CNN’s Don Lemon sounded like Donald Trump | Opinion

    In the past, Don Lemon has accused his “CNN This Morning” co host Kaitlan Collins of interrupting him on-air. On Thursday, she let him just keep on digging, writes Melinda Henneberger.

  • U.S. household debt jumps to $16.90 trillion

    Household debt, which rose by $394 billion last quarter, is now $2.75 trillion higher than just before the COVID-19 pandemic began while the increase in credit card balances last December from one year prior was the largest since records began in 1999, the New York Fed's quarterly household debt report also said. Mortgage debt increased by $254 billion to $11.92 trillion at the end of December, according to the report, while mortgage originations fell to $498 billion, representing a return to levels last seen in 2019.

  • DocuSign layoff announcement comes as tech layoffs continue to rack the industry

    The announcement, which affects about 700 workers, comes after DocuSign announced plans to lay off 9% of its staff in September.

  • Bad beliefs: Misinformation is factually wrong – but is it ethically wrong, too?

    Which is it? Anton Melnyk/iStock via Getty Images PlusThe impact of disinformation and misinformation has become impossible to ignore. Whether it is denial about climate change, conspiracy theories about elections, or misinformation about vaccines, the pervasiveness of social media has given “alternative facts” an influence previously not possible. Bad information isn’t just a practical problem – it’s a philosophical one, too. For one thing, it’s about epistemology, the branch of philosophy that

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, will assume advisory role at Google and Alphabet

    Susan Wojcicki is stepping down as YouTube CEO after nine years at the helm. In a letter to employees (first published by Recode), Wojcicki says that she's leaving in order to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about." "Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube," Wojcicki wrote.

  • Sequoia backs open source data-validation framework Pydantic to commercialize with cloud services

    Pydantic, the popular Python library and open source data-validation framework used by some of the world's biggest companies, has a new commercial namesake and the backing of one of Silicon Valley's most storied venture capital (VC) firms. Pydantic Services Inc. emerges from stealth today with $4.7 million in seed funding led by Sequoia, with participation from ParTech, Irregular Expressions and a host of angel investors, including Zapier co-founder Bryan Helmig, dbt Labs founder Tristan Handy and Sentry co-founder David Cramer. London-based software developer Samuel Colvin started Pydantic as an experiment back in 2017, and in the intervening years the project has gone from strength to strength, used by developers at major tech companies including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft.

  • Tesla says it laid off 4% New York employees before union campaign

    The automaker responded to a union complaint filed with a government agency alleging that the company laid off dozens of employees from its Autopilot department at its Buffalo plant in New York, a day after workers launched a campaign to form a union. The company said the impacted employees were identified on Feb. 3, which was before the union campaign was announced. "We became aware of organizing activities approximately 10 days later," the company said, adding that the layoffs predated any union campaign.

  • Chris Kirchner: Fraud charge for man who tried to buy Derby County

    Prosecutors in the US say Chris Kirchner could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.