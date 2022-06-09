Extraordinary heat sends temps to nearly 130 in the Middle East

With stifling temperatures reaching far above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, the Middle Eastern countries of Kuwait, Iraq and Iran are grappling with a brutal heat wave that has lasted nearly a week.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, temperatures in the city of Jahra, Kuwait, reached as high as 127 degrees on Wednesday, but temperatures in excess of 120 degrees have held for the past six days. The nearby city of Sulaibiya hit a 125-degree high on Thursday, with no sign of relief in the immediate future.

The Kuwait airport, which is situated closer to the Persian Gulf, saw somewhat lower temperatures of about 120 degrees over the past four days, but that's still much higher than the normal 110 degrees for this time of year.

The cities of Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Ahvaz in Iran also hit highs of 122 degrees, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. In Baghdad, Iraq, residents battled temperatures upwards of 115 degrees, and triple-digit temperatures are forecast to be a mainstay throughout the coming week.

Hot Temps Kuwait Jun 5 An AccuWeather temperature map of the Kuwait area showed the intense heat across the region on June 5, 2022.

These severe temperatures are especially hard for people in Iraq, where throughout this spring they contended with eight sandstorms in a row, which shut down airports and put people on respirators.

This recent heat wave marks the start of Indian monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September.

"Rainfall during the Southwest monsoon accounts for about 70% of India's total annual rainfall," said Jason Nicholls, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. "It also helps replenish reservoirs and groundwater for irrigation, as well as boosts hydropower production."

The season starts with the land mass around India, including the Middle East, heating up significantly to form a low-pressure zone. That drop in pressure brings in wind from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to form clouds.

But these temperatures are far beyond what would be considered "extreme heat." Ready.gov defines extreme heat as "a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days."

AccuWeather App Al Jahara, Pakistan The AccuWeather app shows a temperature of 123 degrees at Al Jahra, Kuwait, on June 9, 2022.

And it doesn't look like relief will be in sight anytime soon. Those in the region can expect the worst of the heat to last until at least into the weekend, said AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

"Portions of Iraq and Iran can start to have temperatures ease as the weekend progresses, but Saudi Arabia will remain unseasonably hot," Gilbert said. "Much of Saudi Arabia, especially southern portions of the country, will continue to sizzle through early next week."

The portion of Saudi Arabia that borders the Red Sea will start to get especially hot, as mid-June is the time of year to expect peak summer temperatures.

In other parts of the region, countries in Africa are also seeing temperatures spike, not as intensely as in the Middle East, but enough to break the 100-degree mark.

"Portions of Egypt will really start to heat up this upcoming weekend," Gilbert said. "Temperatures in cities like Cairo can soar 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal with temperatures in the middle to upper 100s on Saturday."

The unbearable heat can cause heat stroke, heat cramps and exhaustion -- and may even lead to death if body temperature isn't adequately regulated. In the United States, extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards, according to the website.

The best way to protect against heat-related illness, the Red Cross said, is to have plenty of access to water, food and air conditioning. Avoiding overly-sugary foods, alcohol or caffeine will also aid in preventing heat-related illness. Finally, being in shaded areas while wearing light and breathable clothing makes living in extreme heat somewhat more comfortable and safe.

