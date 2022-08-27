'Extraordinary intimidation' as Trump-linked legal battle threatens Rupert Murdoch’s heir

Lachlan Murdoch and Sarah Murdoch - Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Held inside a palatial mansion in one of Sydney's richest neighbourhoods, Lachlan Murdoch's Christmas party has become a must-attend fixture for the Australian elite.

Alan Jones, the chief executive of Qantas airlines, Home & Away actress Kate Ritchie and the Sky News Australia presenter Peter Stefanovic were among those in attendance when the soiree was thrown last December.

Yet, this year's event will be held against an uncomfortable backdrop, as the would-be heir to Rupert Murdoch's vast media empire juggles legal battles linked to Donald Trump's ill-fated attempt to regain control of the White House.

The executive chairman of Fox Corporation is fighting two separate defamation lawsuits brought against the company in America over false claims made by Fox News that electronic voting machines helped rig the US election in favour of Joe Biden.

Those cases, brought by voting tech companies Smartmatic and Dominion, prepared the ground for a surprising twist on Tuesday when Lachlan broke with his father’s tradition to launch his own legal salvo against Australian news site Crikey.

His lawyers claim that a free-to-read article published on June 29 carried the "defamatory imputations" that Lachlan had "illegally conspired" with Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election and incite "a mob with murderous intent" to march on the Washington Capitol building in January last year.

The legal battles represent the biggest test for Lachlan since his elevation three years ago to the position of heir apparent of the Murdoch empire. Get it wrong, and the crisis risks inflicting a reputational and financial blow to Fox. It is a tricky tightrope for Lachlan to walk.

Will Hayward, the chief executive of Private Media, which owns Crikey, told The Telegraph that he was prepared to "stand up for free speech in the face of extraordinary intimidation".

"We dared publish an article suggesting that Fox News and its proprietors might have some responsibility for the events of January 6," he added.

Story continues

"As a result Lachlan Murdoch, who we did not mention by name, fired off a series of letters demanding we delete the article and publish a full apology or face the courts.

"Whilst we didn't start this fight, we think it is one worth having, and should be had in public."

The legal tussles will intensify the public glare on Lachlan, who has let billion dollar deals define his reputation since taking control at Fox in 2019.

His elevation followed years of competition with brother James to jostle for their father’s favour amid uncertainty over who would take over Rupert’s sprawling media business.

Insurrectionists loyal to Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington - AP Photo/Julio Cortez

However, Rupert's decision to offload the rump of 21st Century Fox to Disney for $71bn (£60bn) three years ago set the wheels in motion of a succession process. James vacated his senior position in the family business to pursue his own private investments, with Lachlan emerging as the leader of Fox and the co-chairman of News Corp, which owns the Sun, the Times, the Sunday Times and American newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal.

Lachlan has so far shown he has a voracious appetite for dealmaking, just like his father. He has slimmed down Fox, bought the celebrity news website TMZ for about $50m and the advertising-funded streaming service Tubi for $440m last year.

Lachlan has branded the vast sums spent on movies and TV shows by subscription streaming services as a "bloodbath", but has backed ad-supported content as a "tremendous proposition" in a "high inflation period".

It has proved a shrewd move. Disney, Netflix and Amazon Prime are all pursuing ad-funded tiers or services to hold onto their viewers as a mounting squeeze on household spending forces viewers to make tough decisions about their subscriptions.

But the events surrounding Trump's defeat at the last American presidential election now threaten to overshadow Lachlan's efforts to carve out a future for Fox.

Fox News has filed four motions to dismiss the $2.7bn defamation lawsuit brought forward by Smartmatic, which claims the broadcaster falsely accused it of rigging the presidential election against Trump. The news network claims Smartmatic is attempting to muzzle Fox's right to report news within the boundaries of the US constitution.

Dominion was handed a boost in its $1.6bn legal pursuit in June when the Delaware Superior Court Judge threw out Fox's attempts to dismiss the lawsuit. The court decided the Murdoch's may have previously known that claims rigged voting machines had skewed the result were completely false, but allowed Fox News to broadcast them anyway.

In June, Judge Eric Davis said: "These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion.”

Rupert Murdoch, center, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch - Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images

Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are being questioned over the Dominion case this week, according to the New York Times. Fox is appealing the judge's decision to press ahead with the case, which is slated for trial next year.

In response to the Smartmatic and Dominion cases, a Fox News Media spokesman said: "We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs.”

Such a robust defence of the freedom of the press seems to run counter to the tone struck by Lachlan's lawyers in his statement of claim against Crikey. The case represents a departure from his father's decision not to pursue critics with his legal attacks.

Lachlan, whose wife is Australian and has registered their children in Sydney schools, seems particularly eager to protect his reputation in the antipodean nation he calls home.

They argue that the Crikey article, and the company's challenge in a New York Times advert to sue the business for defamation, was part of a disingenuous campaign to harm Lachlan and promote the Australian news service for financial gain.

Among the claims, Lachlan's legal team have argued that Crikey caused "serious harm" by making "allegations of criminality", using "sensational language" and comparing the Murdoch's alleged conduct to former President Richard Nixon, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Watergate scandal.

This may only be the early skirmishes in a wider political battle. The case has prompted Zoe Daniel, the independent Australian MP, to prepare a motion in Parliament to scrutinise Rupert Murdoch's media power in Australia.

Such a move comes amid concerns over what impact the outcome of the case may have on Australian journalists, who are already complaining that the current defamation system is stacked too much against them even in comparison to the UK.

Hayward added: "Defamation law in Australia is ridiculous. If we have to appear in court in order to expose it as such, so be it."

Lachlan's multitude of legal headaches could make this year's Christmas drinks at the Bellevue Hill mansion a little more tense.