It is extraordinary that Mexican congress allowed itself to turn into a side-show alien hustle

Mexico shocked the world on Wednesday after wheeling out the desiccated bodies of two tiny ‘aliens’ at a congressional hearing.

The strange little corpses, lying serenely in satin-lined caskets, were allegedly found in a Peruvian mine, and date from 1,000 years ago.

Jaime Maussan, the discredited ufologist who presented the bodies, showed X-rays that revealed a distinctively human-like anatomy, albeit with three-fingered hands and a strange elongated skull.

The specimens, whose internal cavities also allegedly contained implants of rare metals and eggs, were shown as representatives held their first ever hearing on UFOs.

The problem is, the mummies which were found in 2017, have already been convincingly debunked by scientists.

In a documentary in 2021, Alexander Sokolov from the Scientists Against Myths YouTube vlog, assembled a team of experts to examine the bone structure of the little aliens.

They found that the bodies were made of a ‘hodgepodge of human and animal bones’.

The photos shared at the Mexico UAP hearings

One of the ‘aliens’ dubbed Josephine was found to have a femur - or thigh bone - where her upper arm bone - or humerus - should be.

Although one of her thigh bones was actually a femur, it had been placed upside down, where it could not have aligned with the hip joint. The second thigh bone was a tibia from the lower part of the leg.

The experts concluded that the little creature could not have taken a single step with such an odd bone assembly.

Likewise when they looked at the fingers they found a ‘total mess’ of mismatched bones, with several of the finger bones in each hand had been placed upside down.

Corpses were brought into the Chamber of Deputies

Two men removed the lids from the makeshift coffins that revealed the corpses

A closer examination of the skull also suggested that it had been created from the backside of a llama or alpaca skull.

“Comparison shows that the reptiloids cranial cavity fits perfectly the skull cavity of the llama,” said Sokolov.

“The location of the olfactory bulbs, the inner ear, the brain hemispheres and the little brain, precisely matches those in the llama skull.”

Experts believe that the whole facial part of the skull was broken off, leaving only the brain case which was then rotated to form the front of the ‘alien’ head.

There have been many historical frauds through the ages. In 1912, Charles Dawson claimed to have found the missing link between apes and man, which was dubbed Piltdown Man.

It was later found to be a mix of human skull fragments and the lower jaw of an orangutan.

Likewise PT Barnum, displayed a ‘mermaid’ in his New York Museum in the 1840s dubbed the ‘Fiji Mermaid’ which later turned out to be the torso and head of a juvenile monkey sewn to the back half of a fish.

While Victorian fossil hunters and circus attendees could be forgiven for falling for the mischief of hoaxers, it seems extraordinary that Mexican congress allowed itself to be turned into a side-show hustle.

Greg Eghigian, Professor of History and Bioethics, at Penn State University, an expert in the cultural phenomenon of UFO sightings has suggested that belief in aliens often rises when citizens start to question the trustworthiness of authorities.

Certainly when YouTube becomes more trustworthy than governments, we are indeed entering an alien world.

