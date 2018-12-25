Do You Like Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HKG:858) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited’s (HKG:858) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E ratio is 6.44. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 16%.

See our latest analysis for Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings:

P/E of 6.44 = HK$0.10 ÷ HK$0.016 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings increased earnings per share by an impressive 14% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 29% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (13.2) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

SEHK:858 PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

This suggests that market participants think Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings’s Balance Sheet

Since Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings holds net cash of HK$115m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings has a P/E of 6.4. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.