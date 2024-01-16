Extreme cold headed to Salisbury area tonight. Here's all to know about forecast

Brace for extremely cold temperatures on Delmarva heading into Tuesday night as temperatures will drop into the teens.

Here's all to know.

Get ready for a truly cold night on Tuesday

Salisbury will see a very frigid night Tuesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting a low of 16 degrees by this evening. Here's the full forecast.

For Tuesday, rain is likely, mixing with snow after 3 p.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy conditions will continue with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest winds are expected from 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation will hover at around 60%.

Little or no snow accumulation expected, but Tuesday night is when the real cold snap comes. This evening will have cloudy skies then gradual clearing, with a low of just 16 degrees. Northwest winds are expected from 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Accuweather puts its "RealFeel" at 5 degrees for Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, expect sunny skies with a high near 32 during the day, but another frigid night. West winds of 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph, and a Wednesday night low of just 21 degrees. By Thursday night, expect the cold weather to ease some, with a low of 30 degrees.

Somerset cancels after-school activities due to weather

Due to expected inclement weather this evening, Somerset County Public Schools has cancelled after-school activities for Tuesday. The regular meeting of the Somerset Board of Education has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, with 4 p.m. slated for closed session and 6 p.m. set for open session.

