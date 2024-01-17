Extreme cold: See where low temperature records were broken in Mississippi

For a second consecutive morning, temperatures plunged to dangerously cold. Some parts of the state saw single digits, but all were well below freezing and some cities broke records.

The good news is the National Weather Service is forecasting a warming trend, albeit brief. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach near 40 today and into the mid-fifties on Thursday. However, lows return to the teens by the weekend in Jackson.

According to the NWS, these are the low temperatures across the state this morning and the record lows for Jan. 17.

January 17 low temperatures and daily records in Mississippi

Clarksdale: Today's low was 9 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 3 degrees set in 1982.

Columbus: Today's low was 7 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 3 degrees set in 1982

Gulfport-Biloxi: Today's low was 20 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 17 degrees set in 2018.

Greenville: Today's low was 11 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 4 degrees set in 1948.

Hattiesburg: Today's low was 15 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 12 degrees set in 2018.

Jackson: Today's low was 10 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 10 degrees set in 2018.

McComb: Today's low was 13 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 11 degrees set in 1977.

Meridian: Today's low was 12 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 10 degrees set in 2018.

Natchez: Today's low was 8 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 was 11 degrees set in 2018.

Oxford: Today's low was 1 degree. The record low for Jan. 17 is -4 degrees set in 1982.

Starkville: Today's low was 7 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 is 4 degrees set in 1982.

Vicksburg: Today's low was 9 degrees. The record low for Jan. 17 was 11 degrees set in 2018.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS weather cold temperature records broken