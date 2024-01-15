‘Extreme cold temperatures’ crack PVC gas pipe in Topeka, contaminating water system

Topeka’s boil water advisory has been extended until Friday at the earliest, as the city works to resolve the issue.

City officials first issued the advisory Sunday after finding chlorine residual levels at the water treatment plant that didn’t meet minimum standards required by regulators.

Officials then discovered a broken PVC gas pipe on the city’s chlorine gas system.

“We expect it cracked due to the extreme cold temperatures,” a release from the city reads.

City officials must first flush the water system before sampling it again to see if the water is safe to drink. The process is expected to take several days.

Residents should boil clear tap water for one minute before consuming. If tap water appears discolored even after running the faucet for several minutes, residents should find another source of water.

Pets should also drink boiled or bottled water. Residents may bathe and wash their hands in tap water but should monitor children to ensure they aren’t ingesting it.

For more information, read the city’s statement here.