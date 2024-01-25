'Extreme couponing' is way easier than it looks. What to know about the basics.

Shopping can be very stressful, especially for those who are trying to stay within a budget. But there are plenty of ways to save money on groceries and other everyday essentials.

We’re talking about extreme couponing.

But turns out “extreme couponing" is a lot easier than people think. With some basic knowledge and skills, practically anyone can do it, and save loads of cash in the process.

Here’s what to know about the basics of couponing:

Where can you find coupons?

Coupons are widely available across different outlets to help individuals stay within their monthly budget. From weekly grocery store flyers to loyalty programs to the Sunday paper, coupons and deals are easy to locate.

According to a post on The Penny Hoarder website, there are also countless ways to search online for stellar deals through websites and apps. Some of these include Couponaholic, Krazy Coupon Lady and RetailMeNot.

How do you keep your coupons organized?

According to a publication from Money Crashers, to maximize one’s savings, it’s necessary to stay organized. It’s recommended to purchase a coupon binder or use a digital coupon storage.

A three-ring binder with up to 300 pockets or a wallet-sized file folder is sufficient as a coupon binder for those who prefer paper, as it’s easy to sort coupons alphabetically. For the more tech-savvy individuals out there, a PDF download of essential coupons or an app on a smartphone are great alternatives, and the apps tend to sort out the expired ones.

Can you stack coupons?

Stacking coupons is a great way to double, triple, or even quadruple one’s savings, but make sure to read the store’s policy and coupon fine print before testing it out.

According to The Penny Hoarder, stacking typically combines discounts from manufacturers, stores, competitors, and rebate apps. Often, stack deals are on newer products in the market, so customers should be prepared to switch things up a bit when it comes to the brand.

When should coupon users shop?

Money Crashers encourages coupon shoppers to hit the stores during slower hours, such as midday or right before closing time. Similarly, The Penny Hoarder recommends allowing customers with fewer items to go before you and seeking out the friendliest-looking cashier worker, rather than the shortest line.

Continuously, it’s best to thoroughly review coupon policies from the store and have coupons ready before reaching the register.

Where should coupon users shop?

Money Crashers says it’s important to be “sale-loyal” rather than “brand-loyal.” Plenty of grocery stores and shopping centers have strong loyalty programs — including Costco, Meijer, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart — but that doesn’t always mean shopping there is the most cost-effective. Instead, look at products or brands already on sale and try to stack coupons on top of them.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about 'extreme couponing' — it's not as hard as it looks