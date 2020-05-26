Extreme First Networking Company to Offer Unlimited Data

Cloud Subscribers to Gain Unprecedented Insights Over Subscription Lifetime, Improving Decision Making and Business Agility

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is the first to offer "unlimited data" to its cloud customers. Beginning July 1, all new ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers will have access to unlimited data for the lifetime of their subscriptions. Existing ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers will be upgraded to unlimited data in this calendar year. Extreme's unlimited data offering sets a new standard for access to cloud data and insights that is unmatched in the industry.

The cloud management competitive landscape for data retention:

Current standard – 30 Days: all competitors

New standard – Unlimited: only Extreme Networks

The benefits of unlimited data duration:

With unlimited data, customers gain unprecedented access to historical data to inform future planning via a single, centralized management tool.

A long-term data lookback doubles the comparison intervals from minute, hour, day and week by adding month, quarter, season and year – delivering long sought after mid-and long-term operational comparisons. For example, a retailer can review data from Black Fridays year-over-year and make strategic decisions that result in increased sales this year. Or a stadium can leverage precise data and insights from previous events over multiple years to inform new investments in fan experience.

Unlimited data sets drive increased machine learning accuracy and the precision of artificial intelligence actions. This results in insights and outcomes that increase efficacy and reduce risk while differentiating through operational efficiency.

ExtremeCloud IQ facts:

Built with ML and AI to assist in collecting data to build, secure, and maintain agile and distributed networks, ExtremeCloud IQ is the only 4 th generation cloud platform on the market today. It manages over 1 million devices, with an average of 25,000+ administrator logins per day and ingests over 4.6 billion management messages daily that feed its machine learning and artificial intelligence engine. It has a global footprint of 15 regional data centers hosted by Amazon, Google, and soon Microsoft, enabling the infrastructure devices under management, and the clients connected to them, to process more than 6 petabytes of data per day.

generation cloud platform on the market today. It manages over 1 million devices, with an average of 25,000+ administrator logins per day and ingests over 4.6 billion management messages daily that feed its machine learning and artificial intelligence engine. It has a global footprint of 15 regional data centers hosted by Amazon, Google, and soon Microsoft, enabling the infrastructure devices under management, and the clients connected to them, to process more than 6 petabytes of data per day. ExtremeCloud IQ is available in multiple service tiers. ExtremeCloud IQ Connect provides basic device management and is free with the purchase of any supported hardware platform. ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot builds on Connect's features, offering advanced infrastructure management, reporting, and remediation tools, including ML and AI-driven insights and analytics. Pilot subscriptions are $150 /yr. regardless of device under management, public, private, or on-premises deployment method, or preferred cloud service partner.

/yr. regardless of device under management, public, private, or on-premises deployment method, or preferred cloud service partner. ExtremeCloud IQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO). Extreme is the first cloud-driven networking vendor to be recognized by the ISO for its commitment to information security management systems best practices and controls. To support compliance requirements such as Global Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), all ExtremeCloud IQ customers continue to retain the ability to delete any of their data at any time as part of their subscription.

Executive Perspectives

Joe Rittenhouse, President of Business Development, Converged Technology Professionals

"Extreme is offering yet another example of market leading innovation and overall execution with the ExtremeCloud IQ platform. Gathering, managing and the use of the insights gives corporations a significant opportunity and competitive advantage to harness the data from the network like never before. Knowledge is power. Extreme continues to showcase how they lead the market with R&D. That is why we are proud to call them our strategic partner."

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Extreme Networks

"Make no mistake – data is king in our customer experience economy and that adage is even more relevant as we find new paths forward in a post-COVID world. The ability to collect, analyze, and act on unlimited data provides significant advantage to organizations looking to capture mind and wallet share through better services and experiences. Our AI- and ML-driven 4th generation cloud processes more than 6 petabytes of data and billions of management events each day. All of this data gives us the ability to provide better insights to our ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers, and they in turn can use this information to increase agility and advance business outcomes."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo and ExtremeCloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

