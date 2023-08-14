Extreme heat, violence mar weekend in Savannah, Chatham County

The rise in summer violence continues in Savannah, with two shootings and one cutting leaving one man dead and others injured.

According to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) press release, detectives are investigating a cutting that occurred just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, on the 1100 block of Collins Street on Savannah's east side that left one adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD Officers responded to a report of a male stating he was shot while walking on Waters Avenue. The victim was initially treated on the scene and transported to Memorial University Medical Center. After an initial investigation, SPD detectives believe the wound was more consistent with a cutting than a shooting.

The following day at 1:24 a.m., detectives began investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Kenneth Dunham Street in the Sustainable Fellwood community that left one victim in serious but stable condition, according to an SPD press release. When officers arrived, they found the victim in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and damage to his vehicle. The victim was given treatment and transported to Memorial University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Less than a half-hour later, SPD and Chatham County police officers responded to reports of gunfire in an industrial area near the 4000 block of Ogeechee Road that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Detectives have collected video and witness evidence. No arrests have been made in the case.

The most recent spate of incidents comes less than a week after gun violence that resulted in three men being arrested for a double homicide in Chatham County and a shooting near Georgetown that left one person critically injured.

As of Aug. 14, there have been 15 total homicides in Chatham County, nine of those in the city of Savannah.

