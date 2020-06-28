'Extreme inequality was the preexisting condition': How COVID-19 widened America's wealth gap

The novel coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated income inequality, experts say, stretching the racial wealth gap in the United States and making the richest wealthier while leaving many of the poorest without jobs.

As the COVID-19 pandemic overtook the U.S., it brought with it an unprecedented financial crisis and unemployment rates at their highest levels since the Great Depression, especially among Black, Hispanic and Asian workers (16.8%, 17.6% and 15% in May compared to 12.4% for whites). At least 45 million people have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began.

Yet between March 18 and June 17, as the pandemic raged, the combined wealth of the 614 U.S. billionaires increased by $584 billion, according to an analysis released late last week by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank based in Washington, D.C. The researchers calculated the billionaires' wealth gains based on real-time data from Forbes.

Experts said the wealth of the richest Americans is tied more closely than the rest of America to the stock market, which crashed at the onset of the crisis but has rallied since -- largely detached from the broader economic picture.

MORE: Another 1.5 million US workers file for unemployment insurance

"The pandemic crisis will widen the already worrisome levels of income, racial, and gender inequality in the U.S," Dimitri Papadimitriou, President of the Levy Economics Institute at Bard College, and former Greek Minister of Economy and Development, told ABC News. "This engenders an element of a vicious circle at work: not only will the pandemic and its fallout worsen inequality; inequality will exacerbate the spread of the virus, not to mention undermine any ensuing economic recovery efforts."

Data has shown that the virus has disproportionately affected Blacks and Latinos, who each have hospitalization rates 4.5 times that of non-Hispanic whites, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Communities of color are also overrepresented among essential workers who are generally unable to work from home and more likely to come into contact with the virus.

PHOTO: Unemployed Kentucky residents enter the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims as hundred more wait in long lines outside on June 19, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (John Sommers II/Getty Images) More

"Even though most people would assert that a disease or other disaster is blind to differences of race, creed or wealth, we are not ‘all in this pandemic together,'" Papadimitrou added. "This assumption that 'we are together' distracts us from the socio-economic dimensions of the COVID-19 crisis."

Chuck Collins, the co-author of the analysis and the director of the program on inequality at the Institute for Policy Studies told ABC News that their findings are "a reflection of this extremely unequal time that we are living in and it's not that simple, it's really 40 years of accumulating, accelerating inequality."

As the U.S. entered the pandemic, "in some ways the extreme inequality was the preexisting condition," Collins said.

Deadly consequences

The impact of income inequality during a pandemic isn’t just linked to economic hardship -- it can also be deadly.

A team of researchers from the London School of Economics U.S. Centre argued in a May analysis that "states with greater income inequality are more likely to report more COVID-19 cases and fatalities."

"The effect of inequality is large -- it is tied with the Human Development Index as the second strongest predictor of Covid deaths in various states,” Harold Clarke, a professor of economics at University of Texas at Dallas and Paul Whitely, a professor at the University of Essex, wrote in their findings.

The researchers measured inequality using the Gini Index, an economic barometer that ranks income inequality from 0 (total inequality) to 1 (total equality) and found that it was a strong predictor of COVID-19 deaths. New York, which had one of the highest Gini Index numbers at .52 also had the highest number of fatalities in the nation by a margin. But excluding New York and New Jersey, the researchers found that inequality was still a strong predictor.