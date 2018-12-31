Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer recounts his top 5 storm chases of 2018

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer was nothing short of busy in 2018. With major hurricanes, tornadoes, flash floods, and even hailstorms, whenever there was an extreme weather event happening, that's where Reed was going to be.

"[It was a] very interesting year, a multifaceted year in terms of the natural disasters," said Timmer. "A very sad year as well with the areas impacted along the Gulf coast by Hurricane Michael but also a very fulfilling year too by warning the people in the path of these storms."

Timmer put himself on the front line of almost every major storm and natural disaster that hit the country. He lends his scientific expertise to advise people on how to prepare, but he also witnesses the aftermath and lends a hand to those hurting communities.

As 2018 comes to a close, Reed Timmer joined the AccuWeather podcast team to discuss some of the year's most interesting and exciting chases and shares some of the most unusual and heart-pounding moments from the eye of the storms.

Hurricane Michael

Going down as one of the most intense hurricanes to make landfall in U.S. history, Hurricane Michael was the top choice for Reed Timmer as he recounted the storms he chased this year. Michael came in as the third most powerful hurricane to make landfall in the U.S and the most powerful on record to strike the Florida Panhandle.

Mexico Beach and Panama City took the greatest hit from the storm, as most people along the coast lost their homes completely. Others came back to severely damaged homes and deserted neighborhoods.



Timmer found himself riding out the eye of the storm in a Subaru, experiencing firsthand the mere 30 minutes of raw power and disaster that unfolded as the hurricane made landfall.

"The damage was just something that was devastating to see," said Timmer. "They still have a such a long road of recovery ahead down there. We certainly don't want to forget what happened in the Florida Panhandle."

Tornado in Federal, Wyoming

Tornado chasing is not new for Reed.

Catching a tornado as it develops and makes landfall is just another day on the job, and not even a flat tire would get in the way of that. That's right, on May 27 he chased a tornado on a flat tire for about 10 miles. He knew that if he had stopped to fix it, he would have missed the storm completely.

The EF2 twister was around 2 to 3 miles in length, according to the National Weather Service. Estimated peak winds were approximately 111-135 mph.

"Sadly, it hit some farmhouse there and I saw cows flying through the air," said Timmer. "That's the first time that I have seen with my own eyes livestock flying through the air inside a tornado."



INTENSE damaging #tornado touches down 20 miles northwest of Cheyenne, WY and retrogrades back west as it widens into massive cone. Had to punch through hook with horizontal softballs to get to this vantage point. Thankfully everyone is okay here@breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/h2lQUdFGq9 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 28, 2018

The residents of Federal suffered great damage, including one man who hid under his staircase with his dogs as his house was simultaneously disintegrating around him.

"I allowed him to take shelter in my rental car," said Timmer. "That is definitely one of the good sides of storm chasing when you get to help out with recovery efforts like that."

Sundance, Wyoming, hailstorm

The end of June 2018 brought about severe storms that pounded the northwestern U.S. One storm in particular for Reed Timmer was a rarity.

On June 29, a major hail storm brought hail noticeably larger in diameter than what a typical hailstorm would produced.

"I was in a rental car and decide to sample that hail core," said Timmer. "So I drove into it and [they were the size of] baseballs and softballs and blew all my windows out."



NEW: destructive baseball hail, 70-80 mph winds busting out windows, damaging structures from Sundance, WY through Lead, Deadwood, SD. Largest hail ever seen in Deadwood the locals tell me. Here is just as #tornado warning issued east of Sundance @breakingweather #sdwx #hail pic.twitter.com/26rYSZc6Ax — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) June 30, 2018