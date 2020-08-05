    Advertisement

    Extreme Networks: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

    The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

    The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $215.5 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $126.8 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $948 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 4 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $230 million for the fiscal first quarter.

    The company's shares closed at $4.75. A year ago, they were trading at $8.11.

