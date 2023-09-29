Extreme NYC weather floods LaGuardia Airport, interrupts air travel from New York

Torrential rains that triggered major flooding in New York City Friday sent floodwaters into LaGuardia Airport and caused delays at airports across the region.

Transportation was "severely disrupted" due to flooding of subway stations, roads and commuter railways amid a state of emergency in the metropolitan area with residents expecting to see up to 8 inches of rain by the day's end.

Terminal A, otherwise known as the Marine Air Terminal, at LaGuardia was closed because of flooding in the concourse. Photos and video posted to social media showed people wading through ankle-level waters inside and outside the terminal.

The Federal Aviation Administration said flights out of LaGuardia were briefly halted Friday. Inbound flights to LaGuardia are delayed for over two hours on average.

Flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport are also experiencing lengthy delays. The FAA said ground delay programs at all three airports are expected to remain in place until late Friday night.

JFK Airport had already been drenched in over 3 inches of rain Friday morning, while LaGuardia Airport saw nearly 1.5 inches.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority had suspended the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven train lines because of the flooding, along with the B, G, W and S subway lines.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning throughout Manhattan, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and some parts of New Jersey through Friday night.

"If people decide to venture out in a vehicle, they do so at their own peril," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

