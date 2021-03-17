'Extreme peril': Tornadoes spotted in Mississippi, Alabama amid rare warnings; home damage reported

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Several tornadoes were reported across portions of the Deep South Wednesday as forecasters warned severe weather was set to continue into the night in some regions.

Wednesday afternoon, a tornado reportedly damaged homes in Wayne County, Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.

Overall, as of late afternoon, at least nine tornadoes were reported across the South on Wednesday, the weather service's Storm Prediction Center said: Six in Alabama, two in Mississippi and one in Louisiana. No injuries were reported.

Tornado warnings remained in effect in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center said that "a significant tornado outbreak, with long-track, intense tornadoes is expected to begin this afternoon across parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, and then spread eastward and peak this evening into tonight across Mississippi and Alabama."

In addition to tornadoes, the storms will also be capable of producing hurricane-force winds and baseball-sized hail.

Storms are roaring across the South: People are sharing stunning images, videos.

A rare "particularly dangerous situation" (PDS) tornado watch had been issued by the center Wednesday afternoon due to the high chance of tornadoes in portions of Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama. This includes the cities of Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama.

PDS watches are issued when there's a heightened risk of strong or violent, long-track tornadoes, according to meteorologist Ray Hawthorne.

Tornado watches were also in effect Wednesday afternoon in portions of Texas and Tennessee.

In all, over 40 million Americans were in the path of the fierce storms Wednesday, the center said. The area in the bullseye for possible tornadoes also includes Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Also, earlier Wednesday, the center had also issued a Level 5, "high risk" warning for severe storms for portions of Mississippi and Alabama. That's the highest level of risk for the severe storms that produce tornadoes.

This is the first time since 2012 that a high risk warning has been issued in March, AccuWeather said.

The threat will continue overnight in Alabama, which is an especially deadly time for tornadoes in the South, experts said. “The most important thing is this is coming at nighttime. This is what scares me the most, so have multiple ways to get your weather alerts,” said Nick Lolley of the Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) Emergency Management Agency.

There will be a continued threat of widespread severe storms across the Southeast into Thursday, Weather.com said.

School systems in Alabama and Mississippi canceled classes, planned online sessions or announced early dismissals because of the threat.

Tornadoes are forecast to roar across the Deep South into the overnight hours of March 17-18. This map shows the area at highest risk (in pink) of tornadoes, across much of Mississippi and Alabama.
Tornadoes are forecast to roar across the Deep South into the overnight hours of March 17-18. This map shows the area at highest risk (in pink) of tornadoes, across much of Mississippi and Alabama.

In preparation for the outbreak, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the severe weather.

"This severe weather event, coupled with the COVID-19 public health emergency, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state," Ivey said in a statement.

More: The 2021 tornado season may be more destructive because of La Niña. Here's the forecast.

In Mississippi, all coronavirus vaccination sites and testing locations were closed statewide in advance of the severe weather.

Communities across the South were also urging residents to know where their closest tornado shelters are.

Further to the west, on the cold side of the storm, accumulating snow and rapidly strengthening winds are expected Wednesday in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, where blizzard warnings are in effect, the National Weather Service said.

Contributing: The Associated Press; The Mississippi Clarion-Ledger; The Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado outbreak forecast in South, including Mississippi, Alabama

Recommended Stories

  • "High risk" of large and dangerous tornadoes across South

    Research says these extreme outbreaks are becoming more likely and shifting location because of a warming climate.

  • 'It's Coming Right at Us': Possible Tornado Spotted Along Mississippi Highway

    A possible tornado was spotted east of Laurel, Mississippi, on March 17, amid a flurry of severe weather warnings in the southern United States.On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of “western and central Alabama to eastern Mississippi.” At 12:20 pm, the National Weather Service’s Mobile office tweeted that a tornado was moving through Mississippi’s Wayne County, where it had already caused damage to homes.This footage, showing the possible tornado, was recorded by Shana Hodge shortly after noon on March 17. Hodge said it was filmed on Highway 84, about 20 miles east of Laurel, in Wayne County. Credit: Shana Hodge via Storyful

  • Alabama Residents Warned to Take Cover as Storm Brings Tornado Threat

    The National Weather Service warned people in the Demopolis area of Alabama to take cover as a storm moved through on March 17, bringing a tornado threat.This footage was captured by Michael O Clements in Demopolis. Several counties in Mississippi and Alabama remained under a tornado watch until 7 pm. Credit: Michael O. Clements via Storyful

  • Why nocturnal tornadoes are more dangerous

    Tornadoes typically have the lowest death toll from natural disasters, but at night, tornadoes are far more deadly than they are by day.

  • Rare high risk for tornadoes in South, blizzard warning for southern Plains

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Prediction Center issued a rare high risk for severe thunderstorms that could produce intense, long-track tornadoes, huge hail and damaging straight-line winds. On Wednesday morning, storms are already moving through Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for damaging winds and large hail. The same line of storms that is moving through Texas this morning is expected to intensify as it moves east into the Gulf Coast states as supercell thunderstorms will fire up and are expected to produce dangerous large tornadoes, straight-line winds over 70 mph and huge hail.

  • Severe weather peril prompts 1st March 'high-risk' threat since 2012

    AccuWeather forecasters continued to warn on Wednesday that a dangerous, multi-day severe weather outbreak was unfolding for a large part of the country with the likelihood for numerous violent and long-tracking tornadoes to touch down. Another factor that could add to the life-threatening nature of the eruption of damaging thunderstorms is the potential for severe weather dangers, including tornadoes, to continue well into the nighttime hours. Soon after sunrise on Wednesday, the National Weather Service had issued a slew of tornado watches and warnings from northeastern Texas to northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a "high risk" outlook, which isn't an official warning in NWS parlance but amounts to one, for the severe weather potential across parts of northeastern Louisiana, far southeastern Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama into Wednesday night. That's the highest level on the agency's five-tier severe weather alert system - and it is reserved for days on which significant severe weather is expected. Cities in the high risk area include Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Hoover, Alabama, as well as Jackson and Meridian, Mississippi. The population in the high-risk area is more than 2.8 million, according to the SPC. It was also the first high-risk advisory to be declared during the month of March since 2012-or in nine years. The last time a high-risk area was predicted by the SPC was in May 2019. All facets of severe weather are predicted, including large hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes in addition to damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes, into Thursday night. The severe weather and tornado threats from Atlanta on west may come in two rounds into Wednesday night. The first round will ignite as warm and humid air surges into the region. The second round will be triggered by a cold front along which storms are likely to organize into a solid line, referred to as a squall line by meteorologists, that will march eastward. "The level of risk for forecast severe weather and tornadoes depicted at midweek is something you may only see a handful of times in a lifetime," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding that in addition to unleashing all modes of severe weather, there's another aspect about this outbreak that has meteorologists particularly concerned: "Severe weather will be lingering long after sunset." AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts of 80 mph are predicted in the strongest storms into Wednesday night -- and forecasters warn the winds may be almost as dangerous as tornadoes. Winds of that magnitude are Category 1 hurricane force. On Thursday, gusts of 70 mph will be possible. Roof damage, blown-out windows and crashing trees can be caused by fierce winds in lieu of tornadoes and for that reason, people should take severe thunderstorm warnings as seriously as tornado warnings. The outbreak will put 22 states in the line of fire and more than 100 million Americans at risk. A Wednesday, March 17, 2021, radar loop shows heavy rain and intense thunderstorms erupting over the south-central U.S. as shades of yellow and red. (AccuWeather) Into Wednesday evening, the likelihood of severe weather that includes the risk of tornadoes, which can be strong and long-lived, will focus from Louisiana and Arkansas to middle Tennessee and western Georgia with much of Alabama, Mississippi and western Tennessee in the crosshairs. A secondary pocket of severe thunderstorms is anticipated in the eastern parts of Oklahoma and Kansas to southwestern Missouri. In preparation for the outbreak, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the severe weather. "This severe weather event, coupled with the COVID-19 public health emergency, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the State," the statement read. The rural, wooded landscape and gentle hills in this part of the U.S. will make it challenging for people to spot approaching violent storms on the horizon during the daylight hours. Added dangers will be the risk that some of the storms will be hidden from view by torrential rain or the darkness of night -- a factor that AccuWeather forecasters said exemplified the importance of people heeding all warnings. An additional complicating factor to the nocturnal and rain-wrapped tornado threat will be the potential for flash flooding during and prior to the violent thunderstorms. During the middle and latter part of Wednesday night, the severe thunderstorm and tornado threat will continue over the middle and lower part of the Mississippi Valley and upper Gulf coast, but it will progress eastward through the Tennessee Valley and part of the Ohio Valley. The storms Wednesday night will focus on eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, middle Tennessee, western and central Kentucky, southern Indiana and the western parts of Georgia and the Florida Peninsula. "We are very concerned about the risk to lives due to the potential for strong tornadoes to occur after dark on Wednesday over the South Central states," AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin stated. And while nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous since they strike at night while most people are sleeping, the region of the country in the line of fire this week is no stranger to this life-threatening phenomenon. "In parts of the south-central and southeastern United States, nighttime tornadoes are more common than in any other region of the nation," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. The threat of severe thunderstorms in the Southern states will not end Wednesday night. A significant threat will exist in the Southeast where more than 60 million people may be at risk from Thursday to Thursday evening. From Thursday to Thursday night, the severe weather risk that includes the potential for multiple tornadoes into the first part of Thursday night is expected to stretch from part of the Ohio Valley through the southern Appalachians and the northeastern Gulf and a large part of the Atlantic coast. Storms capable of producing large hail, torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are forecast to flare up from northern Florida to southern Ohio, much of West Virginia, central Virginia, southeastern Maryland and southern Delaware into the first part of Thursday night. One difference with the severe weather setup in the Southeast states on Thursday is the threat is likely to be a singular one associated with the advancing cold front, unlike the multiple severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that have cropped up in parts of Mississippi and Alabama from Wednesday well ahead of the advancing cooler air. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Major cities at risk during part of Thursday include Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; and Tallahassee, Florida. High water could block escape routes for some people in rural and suburban areas, making planning ahead of the severe weather event all the more pivotal, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather meteorologists stress that having a means to receive tornado warnings can make the difference between life and death. People have told AccuWeather that push notifications from the AccuWeather app "literally saved our lives" during a severe weather outbreak. "It's very important to have a way to get severe weather notifications at all times of the day, but especially at night," Doll added. "The AccuWeather app can help with this." A battery-powered weather radio can also be kept on hand and set to a level loud enough to be a warning should storms approach at night, forecasters say. People are urged to review their tornado safety plans, closely monitor the weather on a daily basis this week and have a means to receive severe weather watches and warnings as they are issued. Flashlights should be in working order and generators fueled in case of power outages. Storms that hit Tuesday night produced at least 70 incidents of severe weather and included only one report of a tornado but more than 40 incidents of large hail and nearly 30 incidents of high winds. On Tuesday evening, Texas Governor Greg Abbott placed resources on standby in preparation for the onslaught of severe weather. "With heavy rain, high winds and blizzard conditions expected in parts of the state overnight, Texas should be cautious of flood risks and potential damage from this weather event," Abbott said in a press release. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists will be constantly monitoring the forecast and severe weather setup throughout the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Tornado Hits Wayne County, Mississippi

    The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado hit Wayne County in Mississippi on March 17, with damage to homes reported by the state Emergency Management Agency.Footage shared by Tyrone Thomas Jr shows a dark funnel cloud on Wednesday, captured as he traveled on Highway 84 East toward Waynesboro.The NWS advised Wayne County residents to seek shelter. A tornado watch was in effect for counties in Mississippi and Alabama until 7 pm. Credit: Tyrone Thomas Jr via Storyful

  • Why America has more tornadoes than the rest of the world

    Each year, over 1,200 tornadoes strike American soil. That's more than anywhere else in the world. Here's why the US has more twisters than anywhere else in the world.

  • 'Stay Off the Roads': Blizzard Conditions Seen in Texas Panhandle

    Blizzard conditions arrived in the Texas Panhandle on Wednesday, March 17, bringing strong wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph that heavily reduced visibility.Footage released by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo shows the conditions on Wednesday morning. “Heavy snow and strong winds at our office are causing near zero visibility. Stay off the roads,” they warned.The NWS reported stranded cars on highways as well as downed power lines early Wednesday. Credit: National Weather Service Amarillo Texas via Storyful

  • Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician

    Arizona prosecutors are seeking the stiffest possible prison sentence for a former metro Phoenix politician convicted in an illegal adoption scheme — one that could land him behind bars for as many as 18 years. Under such a scenario, Petersen could face as many as 18 years, according to court records showing the sentencing ranges he faces.

  • Mike Hilton set to sign with Bengals

    Cornerback Mike Hilton is leaving the Steelers, but he won’t be leaving the AFC North. According to multiple reports, Hilton has agreed to sign with the Bengals as a free agent after the league year starts on Wednesday afternoon. Per a league source with knowledge of the terms, Hilton’s contract is for four years and [more]

  • “Never” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine, Say Experts

    After you've been vaccinated against COVID-19, it'll be tempting to shake off the last year and return to pre-pandemic routine. But there is one thing experts say you must keep doing: Wearing a mask. Never forget one. The CDC released its first guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week. They say it's OK for fully vaccinated people to socialize with other fully vaccinated people at home. But, the agency emphasizes, fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask and practice social distancing when they're in public. Read on to find out why, and to ensure your health, remember: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine.This is why you "must" wear your mask after vaccinationThe primary concern: It's still unclear whether the vaccine only prevents COVID-19 symptoms, or if it prevents you from carrying the virus and transmitting it to others as well. Therefore, "you should wear a mask" after you've been vaccinated, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, last week. "Recent data are indicating that the level of virus in your nasal pharynx, if you're vaccinated, is extremely low," he added. "And I think a couple of months from now, I might modify that statement and say it would be extremely unusual that you transmitted. But right now, just to be careful, wear a mask."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetMask-wearing here to stay, for nowExperts also emphasize that "fully vaccinated" means two weeks after your Johnson&Johnson shot, or second Pfizer or Moderna dose. It takes time for antibodies to develop.Fauci and other health experts have said that it may be necessary to wear masks for the rest of this year, or until 75 to 80 percent of Americans are vaccinated and "herd immunity" is reached."People say, 'When is it going to get back to normal and I don't have to wear my mask anymore?'" emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said on CNN this week. "That's not the right way to think about this. We want our businesses to come back. We want our churches to be open for in-person service and our schools open for in-person learning. We need masks to do that."In a March 3 interview with NPR, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the reality of pandemic fatigue. "We are all exhausted," she said. But the rollout of vaccines means "there is a vision, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Now is not the time to stop wearing a mask."RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • TIMELINE: 'Moderate' tornado chance, 'high' wind damage probability for Thursday

    The risk for severe weather has now increased for Thursday.

  • Former Steelers CB Mike Hilton agrees to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals

    The Steelers lose another defensive star to free agency.

  • Trump on rumors Meghan Markle will run for president: 'I hope that happens'

    Former president tells 'Fox News Primetime' he'd have an 'even stronger feeling toward running'

  • 8 dead in Atlanta-area spa shootings, suspect arrested

    Six of the victims were Asian women, officials said. The shootings occurred within an hour at three spas.

  • Wild weather: 4 essential reads about tornadoes and thunderstorms

    Debris near Lebanon, Tennessee, after tornadoes struck on the night of March 3, 2020, killing more than 20 people across the state. AP Photo/Mark HumphreySpringtime in the U.S. is frequently a season for thunderstorms, which can spawn tornadoes. These large storms are common in the South and Southeast in March and April, then shift toward the Plains states in May. Scientists have warned that 2021 could be an active tornado year, partly because of a La Niña climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Past research has suggested that La Niña increases the frequency of tornadoes and hail by concentrating hot, humid air over Texas and other Southern states, which helps to promote storm formation. These four articles from The Conversation’s archives explain how tornadoes form, why night tornadoes are more deadly, and how in rare cases thunderstorms can take a different but equally destructive form – a derecho. We also look at a neglected aspect of disaster response: disposing of massive quantities of waste. 1. How thunderstorms generate tornadoes Most tornadoes are spawned by large, intense thunderstorms called supercell thunderstorms. The key ingredients are rising air that rotates, and wind shear – winds at different altitudes blowing at different speeds, and/or from different directions. Forecasters can’t always predict when or where a tornado may form, but they are very good at identifying the conditions that have the potential to support strong tornadoes. As Penn State university meteorologists Paul Markowski and Yvette Richardson explain, “The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center routinely predicts large outbreaks days in advance. ‘High-risk’ outlooks capture most major tornado events, and strong tornadoes rarely occur outside of tornado watches. We have less ability to forecast tornadoes in more marginal situations, such as within non-supercell storms.” 2. A special risk in the South: Night tornadoes Tornado strikes are bad news at any time, but especially when they occur at night. Night tornadoes are more than twice as likely to be fatal as daytime twisters, for several reasons: They are harder for storm spotters to see, people may sleep through alerts, and victims are more likely to be in vulnerable structures such as mobile homes at night. Night tornadoes are more common in the South because of regional atmospheric conditions there. University of Tennessee geographer Kelsey Ellis and Middle Tennessee State University geoscientist Alisa Hass write that communication challenges are a serious problem in their state, where nearly half of tornadoes strike at night. “Experts in Tennessee recommend having multiple methods for receiving warnings at night,” they note. “This strategy allows for backup options when power goes out, cellphones go down or other unforeseen circumstances occur.” What causes some supercell thunderstorms to become tornadoes? 3. Derechos: Storms without spin In rare instances, weather systems can generate organized lines of thunderstorms called derechos, from the Spanish word for “straight ahead.” For a storm to qualify as a derecho, it has to produce winds of 57.5 mph (26 meters per second) or greater. And those intense winds must extend over a path at least 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, with no more than three hours separating individual severe wind reports. Most areas of the Central and eastern U.S. may experience a derecho once or twice a year on average. They occur mainly from April through August, but they can also occur earlier in spring or later in fall. And they can inflict heavy damage. A derecho that swept across the Midwest in August 2020 generated over US$7.5 billion in damages – the nation’s most costly thunderstorm. Derechos can be even harder to predict than tornadoes, and once they form, they can move very fast. As Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Russ Schumacher warns, “Communities, first responders and utilities may have only a few hours to prepare for an oncoming derecho, so it is important to know how to receive severe thunderstorm warnings, such as TV, radio and smartphone alerts, and to take these warnings seriously. Tornadoes and tornado warnings often get the most attention, but lines of severe thunderstorms can also pack a major punch.” An August 2020 derecho crumpled this grain storage tower in Martelle, Iowa. Phil Roeder/Flickr, CC BY 4. Cleaning up after storms Tornadoes and other natural disasters often leave huge quantities of debris behind – uprooted trees, splintered buildings, smashed cars and more. It can take communities months or even years to clean up, and the process typically is slow, expensive and dangerous. Sybil Derrible of the University of Illinois–Chicago, Juyeong Choi of Florida State University and Nazli Yesiller of California Polytechnic State University study urban engineering, disaster management and planning, and waste management. They see a need for new technologies and strategies that officials can use to figure out what materials storm debris contains and find options for separating, reusing and recycling it. “For example, drones and autonomous sensing technologies can be combined with artificial intelligence to estimate amounts and quality of debris, the types of materials it contains and how it can be repurposed rapidly. Technologies that allow for fast sorting and separation of mixed materials can also speed up debris management operations,” they write. “Turning the problem around, creating new sustainable construction materials – especially in disaster-prone areas – will make it easier to repurpose debris after disasters.” Editor’s note: This story is a roundup of articles from The Conversation’s archives. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Can your community handle a natural disaster and coronavirus at the same time?Why the Great Plains has such epic weather

  • Baker: More vaccine on way, but don't let your guard down

    After more than a year of life limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is closing in on 1 million fully vaccinated residents and, on Wednesday, announced a timeline for when the rest of the population can begin getting their shots.

  • ‘Don’t come’: Biden tells migrants to stay away from US-Mexico border

    ‘We’re in the process of getting set up,’ says president to potential migrants amid surge in crossings by unaccompanied minors

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.