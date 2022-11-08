Extreme Summer Heat Killed at Least 15,000 Europeans This Year, WHO Estimates

1
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read

An estimated 15,000 Europeans have died from record heat this year, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO regional director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, issued a statement on Monday titled “Climate change is already killing us, but strong action now can prevent more deaths.”

“Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022. Among those, nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and around 4,500 deaths in Germany were reported by health authorities during the 3 months of summer,” he said. 

The statement, which comes during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, notes that Europe saw the hottest summer on record this past summer, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The high temperatures led to the worst drought Europe has seen since the Middle Ages, per Agence France Presse, and the extreme heat caused death and infrastructure damage. 

“Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, is the leading cause of weather-related death in the European Region,” the WHO statement said.

The death count is expected to increase as more countries report on excess deaths due to heat, Kluge said.

“For example, France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) reported that more than 11,000 more people died between 1 June and 22 August 2022 compared with the same period in 2019 — the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added. “INSEE suggested that these figures were ‘likely to be explained by the heatwave that occurred in mid-July, after an initial heatwave episode as early as mid-June.'”

According to the WHO, nearly 150,000 people have died because of extreme temperatures in Europe between 1961 and 2021.

Kluge said heat waves and other extreme weather will “lead to more diseases and deaths” in the coming decades unless “drastic” action is taken. He called on governments to develop health plans to address extreme summer heat and to implement a more sustainable model of consumption and production. 

“At the individual and community level, we all need to substantially reduce our carbon emissions through more sustainable patterns of production and consumption, and by embracing a full and rapid transition towards clean and renewable energy,” the statement said. “We have the technology — we need to find ways for it to be accessible to all countries and implemented rapidly.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. must make much deeper emissions cuts to meet climate goals -government report

    The draft of the Fifth National Climate Assessment, which is required by Congress to be published every four years, was released as world leaders and diplomats kicked off a two-week climate summit in Egypt. The United States is the world's second biggest emitter after China. The United States reduced emissions by 12% between 2007 and 2019, the report said, thanks to the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar and improved efficiency.

  • San Joaquin County officials, voters prepare for rainy Election Day

    Many people waiting to vote in-person tomorrow are in for a rainy Election Day, and county election officials across Northern California are getting ready for it. "We always prepare. We have emergency preparedness plans, and the weather is part of that," said San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale. She said most of the equipment has been delivered securely to polling places ahead of time. ﻿Then after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, canopies will be set up at each receiving center location. Ballots will be loaded in the truck and then go back to the county registrar's warehouse.

  • As yen tumbles, gadget-loving Japan goes for secondhand iPhones

    For years Japanese shoppers eagerly shelled out for the latest gadgets, but now a tumbling yen has put new iPhones out of reach for some and sparked a growing secondhand trade in a major market for Apple Inc. Industry watchers say Japan's shoppers have become more open to buying secondhand, thanks in part to the rise of online auction sites. In July, Apple hiked the price of the entry-level iPhone 13 by nearly a fifth.

  • California settles with parts supplier Bosch in Volkswagen emissions scandal

    California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later.

  • Delta CEO: ‘No possibility’ pilots strike on holidays, or ‘any time’

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told NBC on Monday that there is “no possibility” of the carrier’s pilots striking during Christmas after its pilot union voted to authorize a strike as it negotiates a new contract. “There is no possibility they could strike at Thanksgiving, Christmas or anytime,” Bastian told “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb.…

  • Tennessee Titans grades vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Unpacking the stunner that wasn't

    The Tennessee Titans' offense sputtered down the stretch, and the defense did all it could in a back-and-forth game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

    Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

  • Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery

    James Zhong pleads guilty to the 2012 hack as police find stash of 50,000 Bitcoin.

  • Despite some recovery, officials worry Subtropical Storm Nicole will further erode Brevard beaches

    In many parts of Brevard County, Hurricane Ian caused significant beach erosion, especially around its "south beaches."

  • Musk throws weight behind Republicans in U.S. midterms

    STORY: The world’s richest man and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk threw his weight behind republican candidates ahead of Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections……tweeting on Monday that the GOP could use control of Congress to act as a balance against President Joe Biden..Musk directed his Twitter message to what he called "independent-minded voters," writing: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic."Musk’s message to his over 110 million followers represented the first time the head of a major social media platform explicitly endorsed a U.S. political party. And it comes as Musk has faced criticism from some groups who believe his so-called absolutist stance on free speech will increase misinformation on Twitter…leading some advertisers to pull spending from the platform.Musk, also CEO of Tesla, has been critical of the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles. Tesla does not have unions at its U.S. factories.Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House of Representatives in Tuesday's elections, with the Senate rated a toss-up by nonpartisan election forecasters. Republicans could use a majority in either chamber to bring Biden's legislative to a halt and launch potentially politically damaging investigations into Biden's administration and family.Musk bought Twitter last month. In one of his first acts, the company laid off half its employees and flagged a drop in ad revenue. But the company's head of safety and integrity said the platform's content moderation capabilities remained in place.

  • Reeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt relief

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Pakistan's prime minister said his country would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic floods that cost the country some $30 billion. Speaking on Monday at the COP27 climate conference alongside U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's escalating public debt was hampering its recovery. "Millions of people are going into winter without shelter or livelihood," Sharif said.

  • Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces dimming prospects against Republican Thomas Kean Jr. in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District rematch

    Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

  • Tensions rise between crypto exchanges Binance and FTX. What it means for the market.

    Some investors are concerned that rising tensions between crypto exchanges Binance and FTX could weigh on the digital asset market.

  • Clemson football plummets in polls as it prepares to host red-hot Louisville

    Clemson's loss at unranked Notre Dame has bumped the Tigers out of the top 10 in both major polls. They'll find out their CFP poll position Tuesday.

  • Bucks County officials tout safeguards at ballot dropboxes ahead of Election Day

    Early voting in Bucks County is underway and officials want to ensure voters that their ballots will be protected in Pennsylvania's hotly contested races.

  • Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments

    After spending months arguing that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “not ready” for high elected office, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is intensifying his critique ahead of Election Day to say the celebrity athlete is fundamentally unfit for Capitol Hill. From a rally with former President Barack Obama to a statewide bus tour that runs through the eve of Election Day on Tuesday, Warnock has hammered Walker as a “pathological liar” who has exaggerated his business, academic, professional and philanthropic achievements and been accused of violence against his family members and of paying for girlfriends’ abortions despite his public opposition to the procedure. “This is a man who lies about the most basic facts of his life,” Warnock said on a stage he shared with Obama.

  • 'Gears of War' Gaming Title To Receive Feature Film and Adult Animated Series at Netflix

    Gears of War is headed to the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix has...

  • Airbnb knows you’re mad about surprise cleaning fees and it has a plan to fix the problem

    “I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain,” Airbnb’s chief executive, Brian Chesky, said.

  • Kidnapping call at Georgia Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint

    After some investigating, they found out that Haimnarine Doobay arrived to the location with a child and forced them into the woods behind the store.

  • Forget About SAFE Plus Or CLIMB Act As Cannabis Stock Catalysts, With Canopy's Potential Exception

    Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced it will create a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC, which will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments and enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage (OTC: ACRHF), Wana and Jetty. The Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on Canopy’s stock while raising the price target to $3.30 from $3.05. The Thesis The analyst increased the price target on advanced sentiment of Canopy USA's struct