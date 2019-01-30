Extreme Weather Is Already Breaking Records Around The World In 2019

In just a few weeks’ time, extreme temperatures have smashed records around the world this year, with parts of the Midwestern U.S. seeing the mercury drop as low as minus 38 degrees Fahrenheit as Australia endures triple-digit high temperatures, reigniting concerns about a changing planet.

At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, temperatures dipped to minus 23 degrees on Wednesday morning, breaking that day’s previous record low of minus 15, set in 1966. The lowest wind chill recorded Wednesday in Chicago was 52 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast is not expected to be any better, with meteorologists forecasting a low of 27 degrees below zero, which would match the Chicago’s all-time record low.

Lake Michigan's shoreline is frozen as temperatures dropped to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday in Chicago. (JOSHUA LOTT via Getty Images) More

The arctic blast has canceled hundreds of flights, closed major Chicago attractions and schools, and triggered states of emergencies by governors in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. The U.S. Postal Service also suspended mail service on Wednesday for parts or all of several Midwestern states, including North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.

Parts of Minnesota woke to some of the country’s coldest temperatures, with minus 38 degrees recorded in Melrose, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning. The nation’s coldest wind chill factor, minus 70, was reported in Ely, Minnesota.

The National Weather Service office near Minneapolis and St. Paul has urged residents to stay indoors if at all possible.

Coldest Wind Chill in the Nation? Just recorded, at 7:36 am cst, a wind chill reading of -70 in Ely, MN; about 75 miles north of Duluth. The result of a -31 temperature and wind speed of 35 mph. pic.twitter.com/cBySO9fuV8 — Jan Null (@ggweather) January 30, 2019

“These are VERY DANGEROUS conditions and can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes where wind chill values are below -50,” the NWS tweeted. “Best thing you can do is limit your time outside.”

The good news for Minnesota is that temperatures are expected to rebound by 75 degrees between Thursday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities bureau.

As cold as it is in parts of the U.S., in the southern hemisphere, extremely high temperatures and drought are breaking records in Australia, which recently experienced its hottest December on record.

Temperatures in South Australia’s capital of Adelaide hit nearly 116 degrees Fahrenheit last week, breaking an 80-year-old record high set in January 1939, according to the Bureau of Meteorology in South Australia. On Wednesday, Adelaide nearly topped 101 degrees.

#Adelaide is now the hottest capital in Australia, having just reached 46.6C at 3:35pm, beating the previous record in #Melbourne of 46.4 @BOM_Vic More records: Whyalla 48.5 (prev. record 48.0), Leigh Creek 46.9 (prev. 46.3), and Port Augusta 49.1 (prev. 48.9) #heatwave — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) January 24, 2019

Along with intense heat, the coastal capital is also facing its driest January in 62 years, with its last rainfall occurring six weeks ago, according to the weather bureau.

In Australia’s Northern Territory, a mass grave of 90 wild horses was found at a dried up watering hole near Santa Teresa. The animals are believed to have died of heat stroke or dehydration.