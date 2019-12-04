Extreme weather could wipe out crucial food crops. So 100 scientists spent 6 years hunting for the plants' hardier wild cousins.

Seeds vaults and seed banks around the world store back-up seeds for all major food crops.

These vaults are the most important agricultural safeguard in the world.

The largest seed vault in the world, the Global Seed Vault, holds more than 983,500 seed samples.

The Crop Trust oversees the vault in partnership with the Norwegian government. According to the non-profit, seeds from almost every country in the world are housed there, and the vault is the "ultimate insurance policy for the world's food supply."

The idea is that in the event of a global disaster, people from anywhere in the world should be able to withdraw seeds for crops that they'd need to re-grow.

Seed vaults also preserve the genetic diversity of available food crops, storing as many plant varieties as we can find.

But according to Crop Trust researcher Nora Castañeda-Álvarez, some of these seed banks lack crucial samples.

"We found chinks in the armor of the global food system: Many important species were entirely absent from these collections or were seriously underrepresented in them," she said in a release. "We needed an urgent rescue mission to find and safeguard as many crop wild relatives as possible."

The problem is that as climate change alters precipitation patterns and increases the frequency and intensity of severe weather, it will become more challenging to grow enough food for the world's population.

Extreme weather events like storms and heat waves act as "triggers or stress-multipliers" on food prices and food security, Cynthia Rosenzweig, a co-author of a recent report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said.

What's more, increased carbon-dioxide levels in the atmosphere lower the nutritional value of food staples like rice and wheat.