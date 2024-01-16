Extreme weather: Minnesota man dies after truck falls through ice on Mille Lacs Lake

A man was found dead floating in the waters of Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota after his truck fell through the ice on the lake Friday, authorities said.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a 911 call a little before 11 a.m. on Friday about a "truck and body through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake".

The caller alerted the Mille Lacs County Dispatch about an area on the ice where a truck had gone through and said that he located the body of an adult male floating in the water. The caller said that he was "able to recover him and bring him back to shore".

"The subject found floating was wearing a flotation device," said the sheriff's department.

Authorities transported the male, identified as Richard Francis Gadbois, 80, to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Gadbois, who ran an ice fishing outfitter on Mille Lacs, was out checking ice conditions when the incident occurred, said the sheriff's office.

A man was found dead floating in the waters of Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota after his truck fell through the ice on the lake.

What does that mean? 41 million Americans under hard freeze warnings Tuesday

Live updates: Snowless streaks snapped as freezing temps continue to blanket US

Authorities warn drivers

Meanwhile, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office has warned the public to be more careful as extreme temperatures grip the country.

"This is another reminder to the public that ice conditions are not safe for driving cars and trucks on right now," said the sheriff's office. "The ice was approximately 6” thick where this tragic incident took place. The recommended guideline for clear ice is 13-17” for a truck. The ice on many lakes across the state is not good clear ice due to rains and warm temperatures."

Mille Lacs Lake is approximately 107 miles north of Minneapolis. The incident took place near MSA Flagship Inn about 8 miles from Isle.

'Dickie'

Gadbois, popularly known as "Dickie," was a community staple and "hometown hero" for nearly 50 years, a GoFundMe for his funeral and medical expenses said.

"Just knowing Dickie made you a better person," said the GoFundMe page. "From his work ethic to knowledge of the lake, down to his laugh, he was just an all-around great human!"

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota man killed after truck falls through ice on Mille Lacs Lake