Extreme weather takes lives of 4 Ukrainians

Four people died as a result of extreme weather in Ukraine on 28 October: two in the city of Kyiv, one in Kyiv Oblast and one in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kuleba: "A 61-year-old man was killed by extreme weather in the Fastiv district in Kyiv Oblast. Two more men, aged 65 and 35, died in Kyiv. Seven people were injured. They were taken to hospital with fractures and bruises.

Sadly, one person died in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Some people were injured in Kharkiv, and two of them were taken to hospital."

Details: Kuleba said that Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi oblasts suffered the most from the disaster.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 3 people died and 10 were injured as a result of the disaster on 28 October.

A total of 1,880 settlements in 16 oblasts were cut off due to worsening weather conditions on Ukraine’s territory.

Background: Two people died and eight were injured as a result of bad weather in Kyiv on 28 October, and 2 residential buildings and 17 roofs were damaged. Also, the largest flag in Ukraine was damaged by the wind.

