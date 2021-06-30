'Extreme' white dwarf sets cosmic records for small size, huge mass

A newfound small white dwarf, called ZTF J1901+1458
Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In their death throes, roughly 97% of all stars become a smoldering stellar zombie called a white dwarf, one of the densest objects in the cosmos. A newly discovered white dwarf is being hailed as the most "extreme" one of these on record, cramming a frightful amount of mass into a surprisingly small package.

Scientists said on Wednesday this highly magnetized and rapidly rotating white dwarf is 35% more massive than our sun yet boasts a petite diameter only a bit larger than Earth's moon. That means it has the greatest mass and, counterintuitively, littlest size of any known white dwarf, owing to its tremendous density.

Only two other types of objects - black holes and neutron stars - are more compact than white dwarfs.

The way this white dwarf, named ZTF J1901+1458, was born also is unusual. It apparently is the product of a binary star system in which two stars orbit each other. These two stars separately evolved into white dwarfs at the end of their life cycles, then spiraled toward one another and merged into a single entity.

With even a smidgen more combined mass, this merger would have resulted in an immense stellar explosion called a supernova, said Caltech astrophysicist Ilaria Caiazzo, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature. It still might explode at some point in the future, Caiazzo added.

"This white dwarf is really extreme," Caiazzo said. "We found an object that is really at the limit of how small and heavy a white dwarf could be."

It is located relatively nearby in our Milky Way galaxy, about 130 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year - about 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

The white dwarf is actually shrinking very gradually, becoming ever more dense. If it does not explode, that could lead to a core collapse transforming it into a neutron star, another type of stellar remnant about the size of a city, typically formed after certain very massive stars go supernova. This would be a previously unrecognized path to neutron star formation.

The white dwarf was spotted by astrophysicist and study co-author Kevin Burdge from Caltech's Palomar Observatory.

"White dwarfs are the most common form of stellar remnant," said Burdge, who worked on the study at Caltech and is headed to MIT. "So it's stunning to see the most extreme outliers among them."

Its diameter of roughly 2,670 miles (4,300 km) - approximately the distance from Boston to Los Angeles or London to Tehran - slightly exceeds the moon's diameter of about 2,160 miles (3,475 km).

While our sun rotates around its axis once every 27 days, this white dwarf does so every seven minutes. Its magnetic field is about a billion times stronger than Earth's.

Stars with up to eight times the mass of our sun are thought to be destined to end up as a white dwarf. Such stars eventually burn up all of the hydrogen they use as fuel through nuclear fusion. At this point, gravity causes them to collapse and blow off their outer layers in a 'red giant' stage, eventually leaving a dense core that is a white dwarf.

White dwarfs initially have high temperatures but gradually cool over time, lacking any new energy source. In roughly 5 billion years, our sun is expected to become a red giant and later a white dwarf.

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

    For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp. In both cases, a neutron star — a teaspoon of which would weigh a billion tons — orbits ever closer to that ultimate point of no return, a black hole, until they finally crash together and the neutron star is gone in a gobble. Astronomers witnessed the last 500 orbits before the neutron stars were swallowed, a process that took far less than a minute and briefly generated as much energy as all the visible light in the observable universe.

  • Newly released videos show scenes from China's first mission to Mars

    Newly released videos reveal China's Mars rover roaming the world and the spacecraft's daring descent to the Red Planet's surface.Why it matters: The rover — named Zhurong — is the China National Space Administration's first to explore Mars, making it the only other space agency aside from NASA to successfully operate a rover on the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: One of the new videos shows Zhurong movi

  • Watch the first livestreamed Virgin Orbit rocket launch starting at 9:50AM ET

    Virgin Orbit is livestreaming a rocket launch for the first time — here's how to tune in to the flight, which could start as soon as 9:50AM Eastern.

  • Scientists say there's no life on Venus — but Jupiter has potential

    Scientists may have ruled out alien life on Venus, but what about Jupiter?

  • 'Pac-Man' moment revealed as black holes eat up neutron stars

    Black holes have been observed engulfing a neutron star “like Pac-Man” in a world first, according to scientists. Two of the extraordinarily rare events were witnessed by a team of researchers in January 2020, and the findings have today been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe and are so dense that nothing can escape their enormous gravitational pull, not even light. They are formed when an enormous star many times the size of

  • Rarely heard sonic booms expected Tuesday as SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

    Though loud enough to rattle windows and startle spectators, studies by NASA and others have shown sonic booms are not dangerous.

  • Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks We Should Have Better Pictures of Aliens by Now

    The Pentagon released its long-awaited report on UFOs last Friday, but the contents left many people — including astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson — wanting more. In essence, the report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on June 25 summarized years of alien research that was previously unavailable to the public. It examined 143 reports of “unexplained aerial phenomena” (or UAP) since 2004, but no causes were ultimately determined for any of those r

  • Pluto’s Massive Red Regions Remain a Scientific Mystery

    A team of scientists studying Cthulhu Macula, Pluto's massive rust-colored equatorial region, say they're still not quite sure what's causing it. The post Pluto’s Massive Red Regions Remain a Scientific Mystery appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 4,400-year-old shaman's 'snake staff' discovered in Finland

    A 4,400-year-old life-size wooden snake unearthed in Finland may have been a staff used in “magical” rituals by a Stone Age shaman.

  • Fukushima disaster: Tracking the wild boar 'takeover'

    A genetic study shows wild boar are thriving and breeding with domestic pigs from abandoned farms.

  • Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson & Elon Musk Could Save 41M People at Risk of Starvation

    Instead of racing to outer space, why not end world hunger?

  • What’s clawing up these great white sharks? Probably an unwilling entree, experts say

    What causes wounds like this on a shark?

  • Meet the optimistic scientist who thinks humanity's first E.T. contact won't end in extinction

    Aliens—unlike ghosts—are totally real and hanging around Earth. Hell, even Obama said as much recently (okay, not exactly, but he obviously intended for us to read between his lines). But rather than constructing, like, some contingency plan involving a mobilized human-robot hybrid army, or a ragtag insurgency team serving as our species’ last hope, many experts are favoring the ponderous, poignant route by figuring out the best way to essentially shake hands and/or tentacles with our extraterre

  • Trump COVID testing czar testifies coronavirus most likely originated in Wuhan lab

    The COVID-19 testing czar for former President Donald Trump says the “most likely” origin for the pandemic was an accidental escape from a Wuhan lab, testifying Tuesday as one of four expert witnesses during a House Republican effort to get to the bottom of how the coronavirus emerged.

  • Raymond Soto: The awe and wonder of the Kennedy Space Center

    To create an experience worthy of the space program, we needed to follow the paths of the great men and women who built it.

  • 10 Productivity Tips From Elon Musk That Can Put You on the Road to Success

    No one individual is more directly responsible for the EV revolution than Elon Musk, the man who took Tesla from an unknown startup to a global disruptor that forced the auto industry to evolve or...

  • Beeflow raises $8.3 million to save the bees AND put them to work

    Bees are absolutely critical to the health of our agricultural system, ecosystem, and overall wellbeing as a species here on Earth. Beeflow, a startup that today announced the close of a $8.3 million Series A round, is looking to both save the bees and help farmers be more efficient and effective at the same time. A wealth of research led the company to understand that certain plant-based foods and molecules, when fed to the bees, can reduce the mortality rate of bees by up to 70 percent, and help them perform better in colder weather.

  • SpaceX plans to use its Starlink internet on Starship orbital launch to demonstrate connection quality

    SpaceX's upcoming Starship orbital test flight could end up being a veritable smorgasbord of its technological capabilities, as the company has filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to request approval to fly Starlink terminals on the spacecraft in order to "demonstrate high data rate communications" between the new launch system and the ground throughout the course of the trip to space and back. SpaceX plans to show that its network of Starlink low-Earth orbit satellites can provide "unprecedented volumes of telemetry and enable communications during atmospheric reentry" even during the parts of the launch where communications signals are typically lost due to the presence of "ionized plasma" in the atmosphere during the re-entry phase (via Michael Baylor on Twitter).

  • SpaceX is losing money on its Starlink terminals, but sees lower costs ahead

    It may be a little while longer until Starlink hits profitability. The SpaceX project, which aims to deliver global high-speed broadband via a satellite network, sells its beta kits to customers for around $500 dollars despite it costing much more to produce them, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview Tuesday. The kit includes a user terminal, a kind of dish, that connects the customer to the satellites and enables broadband access.

  • Biden wants to pay farmers to grow carbon-capturing crops. It’s complicated.

    Farmers are a crucial part of Biden's plan to address climate change, but the economics behind paying them to capture greenhouse gases are complex.