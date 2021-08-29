Extreme winds from Hurricane Ida batter Louisiana
CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli is tracking the latest on Hurricane Ida’s path and strength.
The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.
Latest updates on potentially deadly weather system as it approaches US shoreline
AccuWeather's hurricane expert, Dan Kottlowski, breaks down why Ida poses extreme risk to the Louisiana coastline.
Hurricane Ida strengthened as it approached landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29, bringing potentially catastrophic and life-threatening conditions.The National Hurricane Center said Ida had been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday morning, bringing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.Footage captured in Gulfport, Mississippi, on Sunday morning shows flooded roadways. Credit: SaltyHumans via Storyful
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm. It's hitting exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the state. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins Lana Zak on CBSN with the latest on what to expect.
Hurricane Ida strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm and was "still intensifying," packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with higher gusts as it neared Louisiana on Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.Why it matters: Ida is expected to hit southeastern La. as a Category 4 storm later Sunday. "Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding" from its heavy rains "will impact" parts of the northern Gulf Coast, starting Sunda
Ida, now a category four storm, is forecast to be one of the strongest to hit Louisiana in 150 years.
Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane on Sunday evening. Ida strengthened into a category 1 hurricane and made landfall on the Isle of Youth, Cuba, earlier this afternoon. Ida is expected to continue to move northwest over the warm Gulf waters and towards Louisiana. It is forecast to become a Cat 2 Saturday evening, then a major Cat 4 hurricane Sunday morning. Sustained winds of 150 mph are possible when Ida makes landfall Sunday evening. Life-threatening impacts are likely in our area. Storm surge of 7 - 11 feet is expected in coastal areas; 5-7 feet forecast for Lake Pontchartrain. Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches are possible with isolated areas up to 20 inches. Damaging wind gusts of 100+ mph cannot be ruled out. Stay with WDSU for the latest updates.
Long lines at gas stations as residents of South Louisiana prepare for Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 28)
Coastal highways saw heavy traffic as people moved to get out of the path of Ida, which the National Hurricane Center warned could grow to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.
Areas all across Mississippi felt the impact of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as it came ever closer to making landfall.
More than 93,000 people faced a power outage early Sunday afternoon in New Orleans as the storm made landfall.
Hurricane Ida 12 p.m. update
The Category 4 storm is expected to cause catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening flooding.View Entire Post ›
Hurricane Ida barreled toward the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29, as a category 4 storm, forecast to bring a “life-threatening storm surge” to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.The National Hurricane Center reported on Sunday morning that Ida had maximum sustained winds of roughly 150 mph, with gusts reaching higher speeds.This satellite imagery, taken on Sunday, shows the storm moving towards the Gulf Coast. Credit: NOAA via Storyful
Oklahoma's Task Force One heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida made its final push toward Louisiana Sunday, packing some of the strongest winds ever to hit the state and threatening to unleash widespread flooding and destruction in New Orleans.The eye of the Category 4 hurricane was nearing the coast with top winds of 150 miles (241 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said at 10 a.m. local time. Only two other storms on record have made landfall in Louisiana with winds that powerful.“I feel sick to my stomach wat
