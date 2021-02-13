Extreme winter weather expected across U.S. this weekend and into next week

A polar vortex sitting over the country is creating a number of winter storms across the U.S. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain the forecast.

- The Pacific Northwest can expect a snowy weekend with blizzard-like conditions and an estimated 6 to 12 inches of snow. That's before the system moves on to other parts of the country. Forecasts show it could create havoc from the Rockies to the Gulf Coast, and eventually, up to us here in the Northeast.

For more, let's bring in CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist, Jeff Berardelli. Jeff, with lots of extreme winter weather happening soon, what's the latest?

JEFF BERARDELLI: It's about as extreme as I can remember in recent history. Polar vortex is sitting right on the Canadian-US border. And take a look to the south. I mean, about 2/3 of the country right now covered in some type of winter weather alert, whether it be extreme cold near the Canadian border, or snow alerts in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, or ice will be the problem right here in parts of the Tennessee Valley. And the deep South is going to get ice as well.

So we have a parade of storms, kind of an assembly line of storms, making their way across the country right now. There are four. The jet stream is right about there. That's where the storm track is.

And it's all rotating around the polar vortex. This is where the core of the cold air is. And so as long as this is here, it'll kind of act as a catapult, kind of sling-shotting storm after storm from coast to coast. There's so much cold air, and there's also plenty of moisture available.

Right now, the big storm, and the one that's going to impact a lot of folks over the next few days, is located in the Pacific Northwest-- Seattle and Portland. Heavier stuff comes in overnight, into Saturday morning. Look at all that heavy snow in Seattle and Portland.

Seattle could see potentially the biggest snow that they have seen since 1985. If they see more than 7, 7 and 1/2 inches of snow, that will be the case. Foot of snow possible in Portland. We're going to see wind gusts over 40, 50 miles an hour, blizzard conditions at times across that area.

Storm moves across the Rockies. And then look at where it is on Sunday morning. This is snow across almost all of Texas, Oklahoma, into the Plains states. Even Kansas City is getting snow.

But south of that, this is really dangerous and treacherous. It will be ice clear down to the Gulf Coast. Corpus Christi, Houston, all across Louisiana, straight across the deep South. Jackson, Mississippi. And that ice continues right into New York City on Tuesday. To the north of that's heavy snow in New England and heavy snow across the Ohio Valley.

So this is what we're talking about snowfall totals here. And Seattle will probably see around 6 to 9 inches of snow. But the mountains will see well over 2 feet. And right over here on the Peninsula, probably as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow.

This is all solid ice. Look at this. I mean, this is going to be an inch of solid ice on the ground. So it's going to be really treacherous travel.

And then this is all snow. Oklahoma is going to see 9 to 12 inches. Some places even more than that. Many parts of Texas, 3 to 6, 6 to 9 inches of snow.

And then add to that, just how cold it's going to be. 47 below will be the windchill in Duluth. But no one's going to be spared from this. 14 below in Kansas City.

Watch Dallas on Monday morning. Watch their windchill. Down to negative 6 degrees even as far south as Dallas. 300 to 400 record cold temperatures are possible through midweek next week. So just stay inside, is my advice.

- Snuggle up with someone you love this weekend, I guess. All right, Jeff. Thank you.