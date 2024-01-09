Extreme winter wind topples wind turbine in snowy Odesa Oblast

A nasty weather storm slammed much of Ukraine, with strong winds playing havoc in several oblasts.

Read also: 125,000+ left without power due to nasty winter storm & Russian attack, more blackouts possible

Odesa Oblast faced some of the most extreme conditions, with a strong gust of wind toppling a wind turbine in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported.

Due to gusts of wind, frost, and freezing rain, energy networks in several oblasts have seen significant icing. The temperature in the country ranges from -5 to -20°C (-4 - 23°F). Southern Ukraine has seen slightly warmer temperatures, from +4 to -1°C (30 - 39° F).

"Eliminating the consequences of poor weather is a work in progress in all oblasts affected by adverse weather conditions,” the Energy Ministry said. “All services are operating in emergency mode. Power is gradually being returned to the homes of Ukrainians.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine