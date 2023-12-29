'Extremely aggressive' suspected rabid fox attacking people in Arizona's Coronado National Forest

A suspected rabid fox is attacking people in the Coronado National Forest, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The department said Wednesday that two visitors, a Utah man and a mountain biker, were attacked in separate incidents in the Molino Basin Campground at the forest in southern Arizona by an "extremely aggressive" gray fox. Any sightings of a gray fox near the area should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish dispatch center.

Anne Justice-Allen is the lead veterinarian at the Arizona Game and Fish Department. She says rabies is common in southern Arizona among land animals like skunks, but foxes are less commonly infected.

But when they are, she said foxes stay infected longer and are more likely to pass it on to other animals, so it's important to identify them.

"Animals with rabies generally behave abnormally," Justice-Allen said. "Aggression in gray foxes is especially unusual."

On the lookout: 3 people have been bitten by coyotes in 3 days in north Phoenix

She said foxes are usually active at night and would not normally approach people.

In addition to contacting the center if people see an animal behaving aggressively, Justice-Allen said park visitors should keep their distance and keep their pets on a leash.

'This is unusual': Recent spate of busy beavers in Phoenix, Tempe has rescuers bewildered

Arizona Game and Fish euthanizes animals that are suspected of having rabies and examines the brains to look for and confirm the virus.

"For the most part, wildlife are healthy and free of rabies," Justice-Allen said. "Things like this do happen, but it shouldn't be something that would keep people from going out and enjoying Coronado National Forest or any of our wild and scenic areas in the state."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspected rabid fox at Coronado National Forest in southern Arizona