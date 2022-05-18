'It's extremely dangerous': Athens-Clarke police respond to cases of weekend gunfire

Athens-Clarke police responded to several cases of gunfire over the weekend, ranging from groups shooting at each other to a resident firing a gun at an entering-auto suspect.

No one was hurt in those cases, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Tuesday.

“Thankfully, no one was injured this weekend, but it’s extremely dangerous. Those projectiles have to go somewhere and we’re thankful that nobody was injured,” he said.

More: Police offer $1,000 reward in the recent slaying of teen in east Athens

More: 'So much fraud to so many people': Athens man charged in nationwide ID-theft case

Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Saturday to an entering-auto report on Kathwood Drive, where a man reported he spotted two men breaking into his car and that they ran when his brother yelled at them.

Police said the brother chased the men, but one suspect stopped and pulled out a gun, so the pursuing man, who was also armed, pulled his gun and fired at the suspect, but missed.

When police arrived, they searched the nearby Rolling Ridge area, where they located and arrested both entering-auto suspects.

Police were also called to Alps Road about 7:20 p.m. May 13, where two men were seen firing guns at each other. The front door to the nearby Pam Beach Tan business was hit and shattered by the gunfire, according to the report.

Police collected 10 shell casings in the parking lot and an investigation led to the identification of a 33-year-old Athens man as one of the shooters. A warrant for aggravated assault was obtained for his arrest.

Police were also dispatched about midnight Saturday after witnesses called about a barrage of gunfire along Hawthorne Avenue and Summerbrook Circle.

Officers arrived and collected 23 shell casings at three different sites, “giving the appearance that different groups were shooting at each other,” the report said.

About the same time, police were called to a mobile home park off U.S. Highway 29 North, where 911 callers reported a man was driving recklessly through the neighborhood and firing a gun into the air.

Story continues

A responding officer spotted the car and pulled it over. Police said the officer found a .40-caliber weapon in the car that he determined was stolen recently in an entering-auto case in Oconee County.

The man was arrested on several traffic charges along with receiving stolen property and reckless conduct.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens police respond to multiple cases of gunfire over the weekend