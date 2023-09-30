‘Extremely dangerous’ inmate escaped Missouri cell Friday night. FBI looking for him

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for an “extremely dangerous” inmate who escaped his jail cell in Phelps County, Missouri, Friday night, according to a statement from the agency.

Jonathan S. O’Dell, 33, is being held for numerous weapons charges, as well as conspiracy to murder border patrol officers and FBI agents.

Around 11 p.m., O’Dell compromised the “structural integrity” of his cell before making an escape with fellow Phelps County Jail inmate Steven Timothy Scott, who turned himself in a short time after. A spokeswoman with the FBI would not clarify how O’Dell made his escape.

O’Dell remains on the run and is believed to have associates in central Missouri, specifically near Warsaw, Columbia and Springfield.

O’Dell is 6-foot-1, has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathan S. O’Dell is asked to call 9-1-1 or the FBI immediately.

FBI St. Louis can be reached at 314-589-2500. FBI Kansas City can be contacted at 816-512-8200. Tips may also be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI also reminded the public in their release that anyone who aids a fugitive will face serious charges.

In 2022, O’Dell and 37-year-old Bryan C. Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee, planned to drive down to the Texas-Mexico border and “start a war,” according to a federal indictment.

The two allegedly planned to shoot people crossing the border, as well as border patrol agents who tried to stop them.

Over the course of several months Perry and O’Dell recruited other individuals to join their militia group. They advertised a recruitment event in Warsaw, according to the indictment. The two used a Warsaw home as a “staging site,” collecting weapons and military gear.

Perry allegedly posted a video on TikTok saying that their group is “out to shoot to kill.”