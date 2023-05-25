‘Extremely devastated’: Man shot to death outside Boston school was Haverhill pastor, family says

Authorities have identified the victim killed near a Boston middle school during the busy afternoon commute Monday.

Daniel Mayers, 33, of Haverhill was found in his vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the area of 243 Columbia Road just before 5:00 p.m., according to Boston Police. Mayers was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Mayers’ family says “Danny” was a beloved son, brother and a new uncle to a baby nephew. He was raised in the neighborhood his life was taken and served as a pastor in Haverhill, according to Mayer’s family. For over a decade, Mayers also worked for the city of Boston in the Boston Public Schools Welcome Center, Transportation and Special Education Departments.

“We are extremely devastated and this loss is unfathomable as we try to understand the details of this tragedy and find who took the life of someone who impacted so many others in nothing but the most positive ways,” the Mayers family said in a statement. “Danny’s life was taken in broad daylight. As a family, we are all hurting, and the lack of information that would help with the ongoing investigation leaves us with an even deeper sense of loss. If anyone in the public has information that may be helpful in finding the person who committed this heinous and senseless act, we plead with you to please come forward and assist the authorities in helping our family seek justice for Danny. We also request that the media be respectful of our privacy during this difficult time, to allow us space for peace as we grieve. He will be immensely missed and he is truly irreplaceable in our heart and the hearts of others.”

Monday night after the shooting, the Boston Police Commissioner made a plea to the public for help.

“Columbia Road is a very busy Street and it’s very close to the Frederick Middle School and so we need the public’s help certainly,” said Commissioner Michael Cox.

Boston 25 obtained a letter sent home to parents which says in part:

“This afternoon, our school was placed into “Safe Mode” for approximately 20 minutes due to police activity near our school campus. This action was taken out of an abundance of caution…

The school later updated families, saying:

The Frederick Middle School’s “Safe Mode” was lifted after it was determined that normal after-school activities could resume, and all students were moved to another location where they could be received by their families.”

The shooter fled the scene and is on the run.

“We do need the public’s help. This is a daylight shooting. It happened in the middle of the day. A lot of people are out here in general so we’re asking for the public to help us with this,” said Cox Monday.

Those with information regarding the deadly shooting are asked to contact police by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW