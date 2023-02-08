‘Extremely disappointing’ discovery leads to arrest of Florida rookie cadet, cops say

A cadet in Florida was arrested on his second day at a sheriff’s training academy, deputies in Florida announced.

The 25-year-old cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges in connection with a theft that occurred before he began training, the sheriff’s office said in a Feb.7 news release.

The cadet worked for a cash-handling company called Loomis between Oct. 6 and Feb. 6, and he delivered money to ATMs, according to the release.

Investigators discovered that the former employee removed money from the ATMs during cash transfers and forced the machines to balance, erasing any notion of stolen money at least nine times during his employment, deputies said.

The cadet was arrested on Feb. 7, and he faces charges of third-degree grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister called the discovery “extremely disappointing.”

“No one is above the law. It doesn’t matter if you have been part of HCSO two days, or twenty years,” Chronister said. “If you work at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, you will be held to a higher standard. I applaud our detectives for uncovering this and taking quick action.”

Hillsborough County is home to Tampa.

