‘Extremely drunk’ man orders fries in Arby’s drive-thru, then falls asleep, MN cops say

An “extremely drunk” man drove to Arby’s, then placed an order for curly fries while in the drive-thru, according to police in Minnesota.

Shortly after placing his order, the man fell asleep, authorities said.

Officers with the Chaska Police Department were called to the fast food restaurant at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. There, they found a 43-year-old driver who was unresponsive, according to a news release shared on Facebook.

“Luckily, an observant patron noticed this and was able to open the driver’s door and shift the vehicle into park, likely preventing damage to property and injury to others,” police said.

Authorities said the driver was “too drunk” for standardized field sobriety tests, so they got a warrant to obtain a blood sample, police said. The man told officers he was drinking Boone’s Farm beverages before driving to Arby’s.

“Becoming extremely drunk and then driving to get curly fries is an incredibly selfish decision,” authorities said. “Thankfully the man was not driving at higher speeds on the city streets or highways at the time he fell asleep. He’ll be charged accordingly.”

Chaska is a suburb about 25 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis.

